Ohio State was named among three teams of top prospective schools under consideration by four-star Sierra Canyon School guard Bronny James, according to a report Friday by the Los Angeles Times.

James, son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, officially visited Ohio State prior to the Buckeyes’ football game against Notre Dame Sept. 3. Ohio State remains the only program the class of 2023 recruit has officially visited, according to multiple recruiting outlets.

According to Luca Evans of the LA Times, Bronny James “will make a decision on his college commitment after the season” and that “his top three schools are Ohio State — his father’s favorite — USC and Oregon.”

While those three programs have been named, the possibility of Bronny James considering others is also on the table, and a “dark horse is possible,” Evans tweeted Friday.

Ohio State signed four players Nov. 9, 2022, to its 2023 recruiting class during the NCAA Division I Basketball Early Period, which ended Nov. 16, 2022. The regular signing period will start April 12 and end May 17, according to the National Letter of Intent program.

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon recently traveled to Columbus and played at Nationwide Arena in December 2022 as part of the Play By Play Classics.