Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh led all players with 21 points, but freshman guard Fletcher Loyer’s game-winning 3-pointer pushed No. 1 Purdue past No. 24 Ohio State 71-69 Thursday at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) played most of the game without junior forward Zed Key, who suffered a sprained shoulder less than five minutes into the matchup. Freshman center Felix Okpara played a career-high 30 minutes, as freshman guard Bruce Thornton led with five rebounds and assists each.

The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) staved off a Buckeyes upset attempt as graduate guard Sean McNeil buried his only 3-pointer of the game to give Ohio State a 69-66 lead with 41 seconds to go.

Edey made a jump hook to cut the lead to one. After a turnover by redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing — who scored 15 points — Purdue took the lead permanently on a 3-pointer from Loyer with six seconds left.

Edey recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, with freshman guard Braden Smith adding 16 points and six assists.

Ohio State came out of the gates swinging — despite losing Key — jumping out to a quick 18-7 lead thanks to nine early points from Sensabaugh and stout team defense. Purdue started slow, converting on only 3-of-18 attempts from the field to begin the first half.

But the Boilermakers chipped away at the deficit, finding points from six different players down the stretch in the first 20 minutes. Purdue ended the first half on a 9-3 run but trailed 36-33 headed into the locker room.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair with nine lead changes, and neither team was able to get a lead of more than six. Edey scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, with Purdue’s 16 second-chance points ultimately proving costly for Ohio State.

The Boilermakers committed 14 turnovers compared to the Buckeyes’ seven, but outrebounded Ohio State 37-27.

Sensabaugh played a career-high 35 minutes and added five rebounds and two steals. Purdue shot 8-of-10 from the free throw line to Ohio State’s 5-of-7 clip.

Ohio State next travels to College Park, Maryland, to face the Terrapins Sunday at 1 p.m. in a Big Ten matchup. ESPN will broadcast.