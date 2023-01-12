The Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association announced senior middle blocker Samuel Clark as the Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday, earning the first given by the association this season.

Clark and Ohio State won their season opener Jan. 5 against Central State behind 15 kills and two service aces from the 2022 All-MIVA Second Team member, helping the Buckeyes secure a 3-0 set sweep.

Clark achieved a team-high 15 digs and increased his total number of kills to 26 with a hitting percentage of .400 across the opening weekend.

This is Clark’s second player of the week but his first offensive player of the week, having received the award for his defensive skills during the 2020 season.

The Buckeyes are currently 1-1 and will play against Grand Canyon Saturday at 5 p.m. and George Mason Sunday at 3 p.m. in Fairfax, Virginia.