The No. 14 Ohio State men’s volleyball team kept momentum rolling and defeated Missouri S&T 3-0 at the Covelli Center Saturday, winning its third match in a row.

The Buckeyes (4-2) used the match as an opportunity to continue to use freshmen members of the team, who found success in the weekend opener Friday against Maryville.

Five matches into its first season in program history, Missouri S&T (1-4) provided intrigue as it faced the Buckeyes for the first time. Junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur said even without past season data of the opponent, the team can still adapt within the court.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the net,” Pasteur said. “We can still lose, so making sure we take care of our business was crucial today.”

During the first set, the Miners took the first three points. Freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel recorded a kill and helped the Buckeyes put their first point on the board.

Though the Buckeyes did begin to pick up momentum, the Miners kept pushing right behind, not having a point difference greater than six up until after their timeout at 21-15. Afterwards, the Buckeyes ended the first set and won 25-17.

The second set began with a 5-0 Buckeye lead against the Miners, who used a tipped ball to end the streak. The Buckeyes quickly received the next point due to a foot fault during a Miners service.

With this opportunity the Buckeyes continued to increase the gap while the Miners held steady throughout the set. The Buckeyes won the second set 25-16.

The third set, similar to the second, began with a Buckeyes lead of four points. The Miners called the first timeout at 7-1.

The Buckeyes lengthened the gap as the Miners called their second and last timeout of the set at 18-10. The Buckeyes won the final set 25-16.

Pasteur and redshirt freshman middle blocker Ben Braun acknowledged liberos redshirt freshmen Grant Strong and junior Thomas Poole as well as Wetzel and freshman outside hitter Jack O’Riordan for their efforts as Ohio State prevailed in its first two outings in a four-game homestand.

The Buckeyes will be up next against Princeton in a two-game series beginning Thursday at 7 p.m.