The No. 14 Ohio State men’s volleyball team packed its bags and played both No. 9 Grand Canyon and George Mason in Fairfax, Virginia, dropping the match Friday against the Lopes 3-2 and defeating the Patriots 3-1 Saturday.

Grand Canyon

The Buckeyes (2-2) began the weekend with a lead against Grand Canyon (4-0) by winning the first set 25-23. Ohio State then fell short during sets two and three.

The Buckeyes did not gain the lead in either of the two middle sets, allowing the Lopes to push into set points of 25-18 and 25-23.

By the fourth set, the Buckeyes bounced back against the Lopes for a final score of 25-18.

Grand Canyon took the lead 4-1 to open the final 15-point set. Ohio State tried to regain control, but the gap Grand Canyon created grew, allowing a Grand Canyon set win 15-10 and match win 3-2.

Junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur had 20 kills with a hitting percentage of 38.2, and senior middle blocker Samuel Clark had 17 kills alongside a hitting percentage of 33.3.

Redshirt junior middle blocker Justin Howard connected on all eight of his hits, while redshirt junior setter Michael Wright had 53 total assists.

George Mason

Ohio State led the first set against George Mason (0-2) and captured the first set 25-17. The second set also belonged to the Buckeyes and finished 25-16.

The third set became a power struggle for both the Buckeyes and Patriots. The Buckeyes tried to maintain a steady lead, but the Patriots caught up to tie it at 24 before winning the set 27-25.

During the fourth set, both teams were neck and neck, tying 18 times, but the Buckeyes took the set 26-24, winning the last match of the weekend.

Senior middle blocker Samuel Clark and Pasteurboth provided 13 kills each, and Wright had 35 assists.

Ohio State will return to Columbus and begin a four-game homestand, starting with Maryville Friday at 7 p.m. Big Ten Network Plus will broadcast.