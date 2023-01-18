Known for its burgers, drinks and retro decor, the popular Short North restaurant Goody Boy Supper Club — a ‘50s themed bar — has closed its doors for good.

Run by One Hospitality, the same group that owns Forno and Standard Hall, Goody Boy was originally opened in 1947 as Michael’s Goody Boy Drive-In, named after owner Michael Pappas. The diner was eventually sold to Corso Ventures, now One Hospitality. Goody Boy closed for renovations in 2019 before reopening this past spring with a new look and menu. Despite the recent remodel, the decision to close has been confirmed by Director of Marketing for One Hospitality TJ Valentino.

“We are exploring ideas for a new, fresh concept to keep the Short North neighborhood special,” Valentino said in an email to The Columbus Dispatch.





