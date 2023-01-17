Ohio State named Dr. Peter Mohler interim executive vice president of research, innovation and knowledge, according to a Tuesday news release.

Mohler currently serves as vice president of research at the university and chief scientific officer at the Wexner Medical Center of Ohio State. According to the medical center’s website, Mohler’s research focuses on “underlying abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure in children and young adults” and designs therapies for them.

According to the website, Mohler has more than 240 peer-reviewed publications and has earned multiple awards as an Outstanding Investigator from the American Heart Association and National Heart Lung and Blood Institute.

Mohler will replace Grace Wang, the current executive vice president of research at the university, as she transitions out to become president at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Mohler will assume the interim tag when Wang officially becomes president March 1.

Wang said in the release she is excited to see Mohler continue to serve the community and “advance our society.”

“Dr. Mohler is an exceptional research leader who has spent more than a decade in the university’s proud culture of excellence,” Wang said. “He has been capably leading the Office of Research and will continue our mission to achieve the transformative impact of research, creative expression, innovation and knowledge.”

Mohler said in the release he is thankful for the opportunity to work with Ohio State’s community of researchers.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to grow our research and innovation environment, and thankful to the Board of Trustees, President Johnson and Dr. Wang for the opportunity to collaborate with the university’s outstanding research and innovation community of leaders, faculty, students and staff to positively impact people’s lives,” Mohler said.





