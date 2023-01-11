A new year means new concerts, and Columbus has plenty right around the corner. Here at The Lantern, we’ve distilled some of the most anticipated concerts for the upcoming semester through the month of March.
January:
- Jan. 31 ($29.88+): Angel Olsen & The Big Time Band at The Athenaeum Theatre: Indie/dream pop singer-songwriter Angel Olsen will be one of the first artists coming to Columbus in the new year, performing her 2022 album “Big Time.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the events starting at 7:30 p.m. To buy tickets, go here.
February:
- Feb. 8 ($37.50+): Noah Kahan at KEMBA Live!: One of 2022’s most unexpectedly popular artists, Kahan is sure to perform fan favorites — including “Stick Season,” “Homesick” and “Northern Attitude.” Doors open at 7 p.m. Buy tickets here.
- Feb. 16 ($15): Arlie at The Basement: A lesser-known gem with a cult following in the indie world, Arlie will bring some surf-rock sunshine to the dreary Columbus winter this February. Doors open at 7 p.m. Buy tickets here.
- Feb. 17 ($44.90+): Vance Joy at KEMBA Live!: Vance Joy’s long-awaited third studio album, “In Our Own Sweet Time,” was released in 2022, and he is beginning his North American tour this winter. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.
- Feb. 21 ($163+): SZA at the Schottenstein Center: After topping the Billboard charts for over four weeks in a row, SZA is going on a nationwide “SOS” tour with Omar Apollo, opening in Columbus. Ticketmaster’s prices currently begin at $163.
- Feb. 23 ($47.50): Subtronics at The Bluestone: One of today’s most popular dubstep DJs, Subtronics, is set to come to Columbus at the end of the month for a can’t miss performance. The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
March:
- March 4 ($59.50+): Carrie Underwood at Nationwide Arena: Beloved country artist Carrie Underwood will take her “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” to Columbus in early March. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.
- March 7 ($39.50+): Muse at Nationwide Arena: Muse has proven to be one of the most consistent alternative bands throughout the 2000s, exemplified by the release of their most recent album, “Will of the People,” and tour. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.
- March 9 ($159+): Bruce Springsteen at Nationwide Arena: Arguably the most well-known American rockstar, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin touring early February at arenas around the world. The Columbus concert starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.
- March 10 ($49+): Blake Shelton at Nationwide Arena: “The Voice” judge and country star Blake Shelton, the Oklahoma native is the second country artist to take the stage at Nationwide in March. The event starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.
- March 19 ($29.50+): Betty Who at Newport Music Hall: Australian pop artist Betty Who is to perform in close proximity to campus at Newport after the release of “BIG!” — her first album since 2019. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.
- March 21 ($35-$400+): The Killers at the Schottenstein Center: On tour to perform their album “Pressure Machine,” The Killers have established themselves as one of the most successful alternative bands to date with singles, such as “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.” The event starts at 8 p.m. Ticketmaster currently charges between $35 to over $400.
- March 24 ($20): Zella Day at A&R Music Bar: After a seven-year hiatus between “Kicker” and “Sunday In Heaven,” Zella Day will be headlining her own nationwide tour after opening for Silversun Pickups in 2021. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online.