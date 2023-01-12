A new year comes with resolutions, and many in the Ohio State community might choose to take up some. From starting a new workout plan to raising a struggling GPA, it can be difficult to maintain goals without access to the right resources. The Lantern has compiled a list to assist with a variety of New Year’s goals.

Staying active

For students looking to stay active in the new year, Ohio State offers many resources. In addition to the gyms around campus, Recreational Sports also offers group fitness classes and special fitness programs.

Group fitness classes are offered Sunday-Friday, many of which are offered multiple times each week to better fit students’ schedules. To register for classes, go to the Ohio State Recreational Sports website.

Recreational Sports also offers Fitness Special Programs, which include special event classes and workshops — such as strength training, weight lifting and yoga programs.

A special program offered this spring is Weightlifting Foundations, a five-week long workshop that will teach participants safe techniques for lifting weights and the basics of common strength training exercises. Registration for this program is free and now open.

Another program is Buckeye BarBELLES, an eight-week program for women focusing on the fundamentals of strength training. The program consists of weekly lectures and small group exercise sessions. Registration for this program costs $25 and is now open.

As part of Love Your Body Week, Recreational Sports will host three special fitness events focusing on body positivity. Registration for these events is free and opens in February.

Improving grades

The Dennis Learning Center is one resource available to students looking to improve their grades this year. The learning center offers individual appointments with academic coaches who can help students develop study strategies that work for them.

The center also holds workshops that can help set students up for success. These workshops cover topics — such as handling procrastination, taking effective notes, managing online courses and planning study groups.

Some departments have their own tutoring services — including the General Chemistry Learning Resource Center, the Department of Spanish and Portuguese Teaching & Learning Centers, the Math and Statistics Learning Center and Center for the Study and Teaching of Writing.

Traveling

For students who want to travel more as a New Year’s resolution, the Office of International Affairs provides opportunities to study abroad.

OIA offers Global Education “Getting Started” Sessions frequently throughout the semester, which introduce study abroad options as well as the Peace Corps or internships in other countries, according to its website. The sessions also discuss possible funding options and describe Ohio State’s education abroad application process.

The office offers more than 100 different programs in 40 different countries. Through these programs, students can take classes at an international university, complete an independent study or service learning project, participate in an internship program or conduct research.

There are also other university-managed opportunities to go abroad — including Buck-I-Serv, alternative breaks that focus on civic engagement and community service, according to its website.

According to its website, Buck-I-Serv will be traveling to regions around the U.S. during academic breaks as well as to Guatemala, Puerto Rico and Bangladesh this semester. This summer, the group will be traveling to Ghana and mainland U.S. locations.

Learn to budget

The Student Wellness Center offers financial coaching for students who are looking to get better at handling money.

Scarlet and Gray Financial allows students to meet with trained volunteer peer financial coaches. In the hour-long sessions, students and coaches will discuss financial goals, how to achieve these goals and a list of next steps to take.

The coaches can offer support in areas — such as financial goal setting, banking basics, budgeting and debt repayment education.

Arianna Camel, associate director of the Student Life Student Wellness Center, said in an email the center also offers programming around alcohol and other drug education, recovery, body image and other general wellness topics in addition to other resolution-assisting resources.

Camel said the beginning of each semester sees an increase in students using the wellness center’s resources.

“We enjoy seeing our students make active decisions to make a positive impact on their health and wellbeing,” Camel said. “New Year’s resolution or just another day, we encourage students to continue coming in and connecting with the free resources available to them.”