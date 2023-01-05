One person was shot near Ohio State’s campus Wednesday night, according to reports.

At around 8:25 p.m, a shooting was reported on the 1600 block of North High Street, according to 10TV News , near the south end of the Columbus campus. The victim was seriously injured and later transported to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

The shooting was reported by someone in United Dairy Farmers’ North High Street location, but the shooting did not take place in the establishment, 10TV News reported.

It is not yet known if the victim or shooter are affiliated with the university.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.