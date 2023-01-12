The 2023 Spring Involvement Fair will take place Jan. 18-19 from 4-7 p.m. in the Ohio Union Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom.

Erin McAlhaney, coordinator for student involvement and organizations within the Office of Student Life, said organizations will be split across two days to give each “equal foot traffic.” McAlhaney said although the spring fair hosts roughly 300 organizations to the fall’s over 1,000, there is more intimacy with organizations to gain better connections with organization representatives.

“There’s some different opportunities to connect because you have a limited number of organizations there, but [the spring fair is] still a great opportunity to, kind of, learn about what the orgs are doing on campus,” McAlhaney said.

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said the spring fair can benefit students who weren’t ready to commit to organizations in the fall semester.

“With the start of spring semester, they have a much better idea and — obviously here I’m talking more first-year and transfer students — but students have a much better idea of life on campus and may find themselves in a better position to look at what student organizations they want to join,” Isaacs said.

However, Isaacs said the fall fair has “an almost festive air to it” which fits in with the inviting atmosphere of Welcome Week.

“There are advantages to each approach for students,” Isaacs said. “Holding these two fairs on campus gives students the opportunity to learn more about student organizations in their preferred environment.”

Kali Milhoan, president of the Human-Animal Interactions Club and a fourth-year in animal sciences, said in an email she believes spring semester brings “a lot more opportunities” for the club to go on group outings.

“We love being part of the Spring Involvement Fair so that we can spread the word to those that might have missed the Fall Involvement Fair or want to get out and enjoy the warmer weather that’s to come,” Milhoan said. “Over the last year we have noticed a lot more quality engagement and hope that more students continue to be interested in exploring the interactions between humans and animals with us.”

Bridget Rogers, president of A Moment of Magic and a fourth-year in biomedical science, said in an email her club is always looking for new members and volunteers to serve the youth, and she believes the Fall Involvement Fair can be very “overwhelming due to its size and timing.”

“The spring involvement fair is placed at a time when more people have become confident in their ability to attend college and now want to become more involved around campus,” Rogers said.

Despite the difference in sizes, Rogers said both fairs should cater to all student needs equally.

“I personally believe that we should provide them with the same opportunities in terms of student organization involvement that anyone present for the fall involvement fair would have,” Rogers said.

McAlhaney said both fairs have “good representation of our organizations.”

“One thing we might see is some of our newer organizations that formed during the fall semester really using this as an opportunity to recruit on campus,” McAlhaney said.