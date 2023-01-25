For college students on a budget, there’s no better week to eat out in the city of Columbus.

614’s Restaurant Week kicked off Monday and will run until Saturday. There are over 100 participating restaurants offering three-course meals between $15-50. The event is also partnering with Children’s Hunger Alliance to host a giveaway in which for each entry 25 cents are donated, up to a total of $5,000. Giveaway winners will win prizes listed here. The Lantern has listed the deals of some of the most popular participating restaurants.

*Note: Prices do not include tax or gratuity as well as beverages not included in the deal.

Aladdin’s

One of the favored Lebanese-American spots in Columbus, Aladdin’s is offering a $20 dinner option available for dine in and carryout. The three courses offer variety — including spicy cauliflower, genie’s combo with lemon tahini or hot sauce and cheesecake. Its locations in Clintonville, Grandview, Powell, Worthington and New Albany make it easily accessible to students.

Barrio Tacos

Sporting locations in Grandview and on High Street, enjoy a house margarita alongside queso and tacos with the $20 deal Barrio is offering this week for each in-person diner.

Bodega

A staple of the Short North, those who dine in can get an appetizer, meal and dessert for $25 as well as enjoy some of the concurrent drink deals throughout the week. The drink special includes a 16 oz (614) Beer draft for $7.

Bristol Republic

For those craving southern comfort food, Bristol’s $25 three-course weekend is a great option. A drink deal includes a Maker’s Mark Old Fashioned for $6.

Condado Tacos

Condado’s $25 dine-in-only offer includes a variety of margaritas, dips and customers’ choice of two tacos or a build-your-own bowl.

Hubbard Grille

Located in the heart of the Short North, Hubbard Grille offers a $40 dine-in option for a three-course meal. Guests can top it off with chocolate mousse or a New York Style mini cheesecake.

Lincoln Social

Home to some of High Street’s best views, Lincoln Social offers a $45 menu with three courses and three beverage pairings.

Local Cantina

Twelve of Local Cantina’s locations — including the Short North and Lane Avenue — are offering a fixed $15 menu, featuring tacos and desserts. Heart State Brewing’s 15 oz drink ranges from $4-6.

Saucy Brew Works

From pretzels to pizza or an option to create a maker’s mark for $12, the Cleveland-based pub offers a $20 fixed three-course menu available for dine-in and carryout.

The Pearl

Whether you’re near Goodale Park or in Dublin, both of The Pearl’s locations have diners covered with a $40 dine-in option, featuring a rotating selection of house-made pies.