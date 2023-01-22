Behind an overtime goal by senior forward Jennifer Gardiner, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team completed a two-game sweep at St. Cloud State this weekend.

The Buckeyes, who extended their winning streak to eight games, held a 2-1 lead early in the third period Saturday before St. Cloud State senior forward Addi Scribner tied it up over six minutes into the final frame.

Gardiner notched her third goal in three games at 1:11 in overtime to give Ohio State the victory, just one day after the Buckeyes began the series against the Huskies with a 6-2 win Friday.

Friday

Junior forward Makenna Webster started the weekend off strong, scoring the first goal of the game just over two minutes into the first period.

Following Webster’s 11th goal of the season, the Buckeyes scored again over 14 minutes in with Gardiner guiding the puck to the back of the net immediately after a faceoff win.

Ohio State struck again under one minute into the second period to secure a 3-0 lead over the Huskies. Graduate forward Paetyn Levis made the shot to earn her 14th goal of the season.

St. Cloud State eventually broke through the Buckeyes defense over seven minutes into the frame when Huskies junior forward Emma Gentry scored the team’s first goal.

After the Huskies scored, senior defenseman Hadley Hartmetz capitalized on an Ohio State power play just four seconds with the man advantage remaining, Ohio State’s second goal scored off the faceoff.

Despite the looming three-goal Buckeye advantage, St. Cloud State emerged again with three minutes left in the second frame after Huskies sophomore defender Dayle Ross scored, bringing the score to 4-2.

In the third period, Levis found the back of the net again over five minutes into the frame, her second-consecutive game earning multiple points.

The Buckeyes brought it home with one final goal made by senior forward Kenzie Hauswirth, ending the night with a 6-2 win over the Huskies.

Saturday

Ohio State struggled to push past a strong Huskies defense in the second game, but still managed to defeat St. Cloud State in an overtime win, securing victory in both games of the weekend series.

Less than five minutes into the first period, graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques found the Buckeyes’ first goal of the game, assisted by Gardiner and graduate defenseman Madison Bizal.

Following Jaques’ 18th goal of the season, both teams displayed strong performances but failed to put up another point on the scoreboard for the remainder of the first frame.

The Ohio State lead was broken under five minutes into the second period after St. Cloud State freshman forward Svenja Voigt tied the score for the Huskies.

Once again, a steady standstill ensued after the Huskies goal until junior forward Jenna Buglioni reached the back of the net at 4:46 into the third period, her 12th goal of the season.

Less than two minutes after the Buckeyes scored, St. Cloud State tied the game again after Scribner scored following a faceoff win.

Despite the Buckeyes outshooting the Huskies 48-16, the game headed into overtime after both teams were unable to push through offensively throughout the remainder of the third period.

Gardiner was able to tip the score and secure a win for Ohio State seconds into overtime, assisted by Hartmetz.

Ohio State will return to Columbus and host Minnesota in a two-game series at OSU Ice Rink. They’ll first meet Friday with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. on BTN+.