Anthony Padgett, who will serve as the next general manager of WOSU Public Media starting March 6, hopes to engage and inspire the public through his role.

The Feb. 2 announcement of Padgett’s leadership comes after Ronnie Agnew left WOSU in October 2022. Padgett holds 30 years of broadcast industry experience and is departing from his position as president and CEO of South Carolina ETV, according to the WOSU press release. Though he’s had many media experiences, Padgett said the essence of his work remains the same.

“I really believe public media lies in giving a voice to people that otherwise would not have had as loud a voice,” Padgett said. “There’s something extremely humbling and profound about taking those ideas and words and knowing the impacts you’ll have on people.”

Padgett said he initially joined the Air Force after high school but was soon assigned the role of broadcast engineer within his field, where he found his passion.

Padgett said he went back to college and graduated from Brevard Community College in Cocoa, Florida. He later obtained his Bachelor of General Studies and Master of Business Administration from Columbia College in Missouri, and as he progressed in the workforce, he found a love for his career.

“After working in public media for a while, I realized that my passion met my craft because I felt like what I was doing was actually contributing to something larger than myself, and I was actually giving back to the community,” Padgett said.

Padgett said he spent 12 years at Jacksonville’s WJCT and WBCC-DTV in Cocoa before moving into the role of Chief Operating Officer for Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta for four years. After that, he spent five years at SCETV before landing at WOSU this year.

Planning to maintain this core principle as he enters into WOSU Public Media, Padgett said he’s excited to make new connections with both his coworkers and individuals across the community.

Padgett said this organization is positioned for growth and believes the new building constructed in 2021 symbolizes the company’s desire to create a space where everyone can come together and discuss local issues.

“I want people to see that WOSU can benefit them in so many ways, ranging from entertainment to community connections,” Padgett said. “There is something very powerful about letting people tell their stories, not telling it for them. It transcends a lot of barriers.”

According to the release, while at SCETV Padgett focused on expanding diversity, equity and inclusion throughout public media and attempted to improve digital disparities, particularly in education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance and president of the Friends of WOSU Board, said in the press release Padgett will help WOSU engage with and inspire Ohio State and surrounding communities when he joins the organization.

“His dynamic and daring approach to leadership is the perfect complement to the amazing reputation that WOSU has built in its 100 years of service to central Ohio and beyond,” Pandora said.

Jay Kasey, senior vice president of Ohio State’s Office of Administration and Planning, said in the press release he looks forward to seeing Padgett lead WOSU.

“Anthony is the right person at the right time to lead WOSU,” Kasey said. “He inherits a great media organization with a rich history and is well-positioned to help WOSU thrive in its new facility.”





