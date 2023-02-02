An 18-year-old Marion man was arrested Thursday after police found cameras in two public restrooms a on Ohio State’s Marion campus and in a local YMCA.



According to Marion Police Department, Benjamin Dunham was booked in the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion on charges of voyeurism — trespassing or nonconsensually invading the privacy of another person to spy, eavesdrop or record them — and interception of a wire or oral communication.



Marion police were assisted by the University Police Department as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.



“This crime subjected several people to an absolute invasion of privacy,” Jay McDonald, Marion police chief, said in a statement. “I am grateful that the suspect has been caught and will face the consequences for the choice he made to commit this crime.”

According to Ohio law, no one is permitted to commit treason or invade the privacy of others by videotaping, recording, filming or photographing under or through the clothing being worn by another person.

According to the Marion Police Department, the cameras had only been in place for a brief period of time. Three victims were captured on camera, and officers said they are in the process of notifying these victims.

Marion Family YMCA members were informed that staff members discovered hidden cameras in the special needs locker room during a regular faculty sweep, prompting an investigation by Marion Police, according to a Facebook post. The police questioned Dunham, a part-time staff member, and later charged him.

According to Ohio State News, Dunham previously competed in the OSU MTC Marion Math Competition as a senior at Pleasant High School, where he received $500 each from Ohio State and Marion Technical College.



McDonald said to be on the lookout for cameras in private spaces. The cameras are designed to look like common household items, but can be checked to see if they’re real or cameras.



Officers said the first sign is a light out of place, and they advise looking for Wi-Fi scanning applications to check how many networks are connected in the area. Every camera has an amount of reflective glass that may be observable, officers said, and they recommend contacting law enforcement if a camera is found in hidden space.

Dean and Director of Marion’s campus Gregory Rose said free and confidential support resources are available, including the OSU Marion Counseling & Wellness Center and the OSU Employee Assistance Program.