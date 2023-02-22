In the bottom of the second inning Friday versus UConn, senior infielder Nick Erwin dug into the batter’s box for the first time in a game in 364 days.

Facing Huskies sophomore right-hander Ian Cooke, Erwin roped a double, his first hit since May 24, 2021, against Indiana.

“The first pitch, my knees were shaking a little bit,” Erwin said. “But then as the at-bat went on, it just got back to normal.”

Erwin’s series did not end there. He finished 7-for-13 with one home run, two doubles and six RBIs, capping off a memorable return to the diamond after missing all but one game last year due to season-ending shoulder surgery.

“It meant a lot to me, but I think it meant a lot to all of us,” Erwin said. “We wanted to win all four but coming out with two and splitting, especially winning Monday and getting the series back to even was big for us against a really good team.”

The UConn series was Erwin’s first regular season game since Ohio State’s season opener Feb. 18, 2022, against Marshall.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Erwin fielded a ground ball at third and threw it over to first base. The throw sailed over the head of first baseman Zach Dezenzo.

That throw would be Erwin’s final play last season, undergoing season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder.

“I didn’t really know what had to happen and how bad it was, but after a couple of weeks, it just couldn’t get me to go anymore,” Erwin said.

When healthy, Erwin has been a key fixture to the Buckeye infield, notching 76 hits and driving in 40 RBIs over 94 games played. However, 80 of those 94 were over just two seasons due to a torn hamstring in the 2019 offseason, the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19 and last year’s injury.

Following the surgery, Erwin said the rehab process was tough, but he had help during the offseason from his teammates.

“There were four or five guys here that are from Columbus, so they were here every day,” Erwin said. “Those guys being in, rehabbing and doing their own thing, made things a lot easier.”

Head coach Bill Mosiello said it was neat to watch Erwin play last weekend, especially after not realizing all he had been through.

“I knew he missed last year, but I did not even realize he missed even a couple years before that, and I didn’t realize the traumatic injuries and how much he’s been through,” Mosiello said.

Mosiello said a success story like Erwin’s after facing adversity is fulfilling for a coach.

“He’s a flat-out baseball player and boy, does he love to play, and I’m hoping he’s feeling alright after four days,” Mosiello said. “It was really exciting to watch him play.”

A native of Grove City, Ohio, Erwin continues his career for the school he grew up rooting for.

“It’s my dream to be here,” Erwin said. “I grew up in Columbus, so being a Buckeye is kind of who I am.”