Ohio State announced Thursday at the Board of Trustees public session meeting the Timashev Family Foundation donated $110 million to the university for the creation of a Center for Software Innovation.

This announcement was among many items on the board’s agenda — including construction contracts and increasing student wages.

Talent, Compensation and Governance

The Talent, Compensation and Governance board began by reviewing ethical standards for new trustees, including not participating in matters which involve one’s own financial interest.

Tanner Hunt, the board’s undergraduate trustee and a fourth-year health information management and systems, said after the executive session, he will be chairing the search committee for the next undergraduate trustee. Hunt said there have been 16 applicants and the last five candidates will be sent to Gov. Mike DeWine, who will choose the next trustee.

Wexner Medical Center Board

The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State welcomed Dr. John Warner as the new CEO of the Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at Ohio State. Warner will start his position April 1.

The Wexner Medical Center Board said the center is seeking approval to enter into a construction contract for the renovation of the former Martin Luther King library located at 1600 E. Long St.

According to the meeting agenda, the renovation will repurpose the former library into a healthy community center and will consist of a teaching kitchen, healthy cafe, wellness activities and conference rooms for community gatherings of the near east side community.

The project, estimated to cost $5.1 million, will start in late spring and open in early 2024 if approved.

The Wexner Medical Center is seeking approval to enter a construction contract for the recapitalization of the Heating Venting and Cooling system at the Martha MoreHouse Tower. According to the agenda, the project will provide HVAC upgrades to floors one to three, nine and 10 of the tower and will upgrade the infrastructure on floors three, nine and 10.

The total budget for the project is $17.4 million, and the Wexner Medical Center requested $13.4 million for approval.

The board requested to add $7 million to the project budget for the James Outpatient Care project — a $349.5 million project to build a 385,000 square foot cancer-focused facility with a parking garage, outpatient operating rooms, radiology rooms pharmacy and more — to add additional construction administration support through the completion of the project

All three proposals were approved.

Academic Affairs and Student Life

During Wednesday’s Academic Affairs and Student Life Committee meeting, Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa Gilliam said the action plan to help students achieve academic excellence involves increasing the six-year graduation rate to 90 percent, focusing on STEM student success and analyzing all programs focused on increasing retention and graduation rates. In 2022, the six-year graduation rate was 88.1 percent, according to the 2022 Enrollment Report

Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers gave a report on the student experience at Ohio State.

Shivers said Student Life is looking to increase student wages to be more competitive compared to those offered by off-campus employers. The amount of increase was not specified.

Ohio’s minimum wage is $10.10, effective Jan. 1. Many student workers — including those employed in dining hall services — have advocated for increased wages, asking for a $15 minimum wage during the 2022 spring semester. Student employees, along with other student organizations, have protested on campus for an increase.

According to Ziprecruiter, most current available off-campus positions offer a minimum of $15 per hour.

Finance and Investment

At the Finance and Investment Committee meeting, Michael Papadakis and Kris Devine gave an update on the university financial scorecard.

Papadakis, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said the university has generated around $400 million and is still growing.

Devine, the university’s vice president of operations, said enrollment, credit hours and first-year retention rates are lower than planned, but graduation rates are increasing. In fall 2022, enrollment was 65,975 across the university, first-year retention was over 93 percent and the four-year graduation rate was just over 73 percent, according to enrollment reports.

According to enrollment reports, in 2021, enrollment was 67,772, first-year retention was over 93 percent and the four-year graduation rate was just over 72 percent.

Senior Vice President for Advancement Michael Eicher said last month was the best January in history in terms of donations even though the number of donors are declining nationally.

The committee also announced the naming of the Pelotonia Research Center in Carmenton, a five-story building to house research on cell-based therapies, cardio and neurological conditions, immuno-oncology and cancer engineering.

Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Committee

Grace Wang, executive vice president for research and innovation, said Ohio State ranks 12th nationally in research and development expenditures.

Wang said the committee’s priorities are to enable curiosity-driven discoveries and creative expression, build large-scale interdisciplinary research centers, nurture innovation and entrepreneurship and develop Carmenton, the new innovation district on West Campus.

Peter Mohler, who will take over Wang’s position when she leaves to become the president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, said the university set a new research and development expenditure record of $1.38 billion in the fiscal year 2022.

Emma Kolick, Jessica Barboza, Varad Raigoankar, Aubrey Wright and Becca Duncan contributed to reporting.