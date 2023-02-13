The anticipation for construction of a standalone, ice hockey-specific facility at Ohio State might become a reality sooner than many think.

According to the agenda ahead of Thursday’s Master Planning & Facilities Committee meeting, an “Ice Rink Replacement” facility for the men’s and women’s ice hockey programs along Fred Taylor and Defiance drives in the Athletic District will be discussed. If approved, the rink is set to open April 2026.

The total project budget is to be determined, according to the Board of Trustees agenda, while estimated cost for professional services is $2.7 million.

Upon Board of Trustees professional services approval in February, design for the ice rink facility will begin in April through April 2024.

The project schedule laid out a timeline including construction from June 2024 through March 2026, with an anticipated facility opening in April 2026, according to the agenda.

“The project will include team locker rooms, an athlete lounge, team dining/nutrition, support services, offices for coaching staff, and team training along with an expansion of spectator seating capacity and broadcasting capabilities,” the agenda stated.

Currently, the Buckeyes men’s ice hockey team hosts its home matchups at the Schottenstein Center, where it has since 1999 and the capacity for up to 17,500.

Ohio State’s women’s ice hockey program plays at the OSU Ice Rink, which seats approximately 1,000 and was constructed in 1961 before major renovations in 1999, near St. John Arena on Woody Hayes Drive.

“We appreciate the Board of Trustees considering this proposal allowing us to hire an architect to plan this much-needed facility,” athletics director Gene Smith stated. “We are looking forward to hiring a firm to help define program components and to design a state-of-the-art complex that will serve our student-athletes and fans.”