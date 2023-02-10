A campus art show that features the work of underrepresented groups is spreading awareness on issues not as prevalent in mainstream society.

The art show, hosted by student-run organization Buckeyes Racial/Ethnic Equity Awareness Centered in Healthcare and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, will be held on Feb. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Curl Viewpoint. There will be around 20 artists and multiple mediums at the show, Ria Narang, the director of events at BREACH, said.

Alex Abreo, the podcast host, founder and co-president of BREACH, said the art show will provide artists with a sense of agency and a chance for their voices to be heard.

“I think creative and expressive art can be healing and give rise to the issues impacting our society. I hope it leads to more productive conversations on solutions,” Abreo said.

Abreo said ODI has been a huge proponent of BREACH’s success. It supports Ohio State students and creates engaging initiatives, which led to the decision to partner for this event, Abreo said.

Abreo said his goal was to inform others about racial and ethnic disparities, and the art show seemed like something that would provide people with a chance to showcase these issues in a new way.

“I have always been fascinated with displaying activism through various art mediums,” Abreo said.

Narang said there will be many different mediums of art featured. Narang said paintings, photography, digital art prints, poetry and dance make up the majority of the submissions. An Afro-Caribbean dance will also be performed, Narang said.

“Poetry wasn’t even something I thought we’d be exhibiting until multiple submissions included it, which I thought was really cool,” Narang said.

The goal of the event, Narang said, is to highlight the issues marginalized groups experience through student artists who identify as members of those communities.

“Emphasis is being placed on art that showcases social issues, empowerment and the experiences of Black and African American people in America,” Narang said.