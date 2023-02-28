Consistency in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was once a driving force of its success, but with a noted increase in quantity of both movies and TV shows in the series since “Avengers: Endgame” released in 2019, audiences have been split between almost unanimously loved projects, such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and more controversial outings. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” falls into the latter category.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” follows Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they venture further into the Quantum Realm, a microscopic dimension they can access through their shrinking technology. The two are joined by the familiar faces of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyme (Michelle Pfeiffer) as well as Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Ant-Man’s daughter.

In the realm, the characters are faced against an iconic new Marvel villain, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Although the acting performances of the older and more distinguished Douglas and Pfeiffer can feel a bit phoned in at times, Rudd renews his passion for his character and flashes his undeniable charm in “Quantumania.” Majors delivers an intimidating performance, as Kang will undoubtedly leave fans wanting more of the MCU’s next big bad villain.

However, “Quantumania” is enjoyed most when viewed as the third “Ant-Man” movie and not as the next big “Avengers”-level installment in the Marvel franchise. Although the main villain of Phase 5 of the MCU — Kang — is introduced in the movie, audiences will have the best time with “Quantumania” when focusing on what made the first two “Ant-Man” movies enjoyable for audiences: charming performances, humor and a touching family dynamic.

Recent MCU projects have faced criticism online for jokes that don’t land and rushed CGI. A May 2022 tweet on the CGI effects reached over 74 thousand likes. These criticisms have continued with “Quantumania.”

While some of the quips made by the characters in “Quantumania” may not be for everyone, the movie’s humor is at its best when it’s visual. For example, the character design of a side villain, M.O.D.O.K, has taken the internet by storm for his goofy look and drew a laugh from lots of people in the theater whenever he popped on screen. As for the CGI, it is definitely choppy at times but is balanced out by some remarkably creative settings, costumes and detail equal to even the most intricate scenes in prior MCU movies.

A good indicator if one will have a good time watching “Quantumania” is whether he or she liked the character of Ant-Man in his two previous movies and the two ensemble films in which he previously appeared.

Reviews are split, with a 48 percent critic’s rating but an 83 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This divide likely hinges on the mindset with which the audience goes into the film. It is certainly not the technically sound, neatly written action-thriller critics may have craved, but it might be fun for casual viewers on a night out to sit back and relish in the “Quantum” mania that is presented on the screen. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” deserves a fair shot, and I encourage those interested in seeing the movie to give it one.

Rating: 3/5