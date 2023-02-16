For students considering graduate school, the daunting task of writing the perfect personal statement may be holding them back.

Most students who apply to graduate school have not written an entrance essay in at least four years, but writing and career coaches said there are easy ways to go about the process and make sure the personal statement stands out.

Set aside plenty of time

One of the most avoidable stumbling blocks students face during the application process is waiting until the last minute to begin.

Allison Kranek, writing center manager at the Center for the Study and Teaching of Writing, said it is important to plan ahead and allow ample time for drafting a personal statement.

“We don’t write things like this often, and we don’t write about ourselves often, so allowing a lot of time before the deadline for drafting, for getting feedback and for getting revisions is really key,” Kranek said.

Kranek said using time wisely is also important, because what students are asked to write will vary based on the school and the program.

“That can be a frustrating part of the process,” Kranek said. “It is one of the reasons why I say it’s really important to plan ahead and give yourself time because you are likely going to have to make some essays shorter or talk about slightly different things.”

Getting started

Before students start writing, it is a good idea to outline their ideas and ask others for advice.

Ryan Wilhelm, assistant director of career coaching for Buckeye Careers at the Younkin Success Center, said writing out accomplishments is helpful.

“Where I would always start is I would create a chart, and in column A, I would put what I think it takes to be successful in this program and in this field,” Wilhelm said. “Then I would make column B, what experiences I have that help check off those boxes.”

Wilhelm said students should also include why they are interested in a specific field.

“The biggest thing that people should do that they don’t always do is, you’re saying what your career goals are, and you’re saying why you want to go into this program, but you have to talk about what informed that,” Wilhelm said.

Kranek said it is beneficial to chat with people about the purpose of entering graduate school and have them jot down some notes while the prospective student talks.

“Just getting off the page or the screen can be really generative,” Kranek said. “Whether they’re talking to an advisor or a professor, sometimes that can help us get over what can be a paralyzing fear of getting started or trying to develop the perfect first sentence.”

Make sure the personal statement is persuasive

Many students talk so much about the program they are applying to in the essay that they forget to talk about themselves. Wilhelm said the essay should read like a brochure for why the student is a great fit for a specific program.

Kranek said the essay is often the only space students are given to talk about themselves because many programs do not have interviews.

“It is, sort of, there to speak for you and give them a glimpse into who you are and, really, to make meaning of your experiences in ways that your resume can’t and even your transcript can’t,” Kranek said.

Kranek said it is important to think about the personal statement as a piece of persuasion.

“Personal statements and application essays are really asking you to make an argument about yourself, and that’s the part that can feel really off putting because we’re not used to making arguments about ourselves,” Kranek said.

Consider the context

Kranek said it is important to remember the personal statement is a part of a package.

“It’s not the only document that committees will see, but it is a way that they’ll get to know you in a little bit more detail than your resume will provide,” Kranek said.

Wilhelm said students should go into detail about what is on their resume in their personal statement.

“Anyone can apply to a program, but I need to be able to show that I’ve already had skills and experiences that I can build off of as I’m going through the program,” Wilhelm said.

Kranek said students should also keep in mind that application committees are reading a lot of essays, so students should think about their personal experiences and find what makes them unique or different.

Use resources

Knowing what resources are out there and using them advantageously is key in the writing process.

Kranek said looking up sample essays online and talking with both people close to them and those who are not can be very beneficial for students.

“It’s always a useful practice to share drafts of your personal statement with people who are writing recommendation letters for you,” Kranek said. “Not only can it help them as they are writing their letters, but they can also give you feedback from a more disciplinary angle.”

Kranek said students can also make an appointment at the writing center for individual consultations in person or online with both synchronous and asynchronous options.

“We work with anybody in the OSU community,” Kranek said. “We work with undergrads, we work with grad students, and we also work with faculty and staff.”