Despite a career day from freshman guard Bruce Thornton, the Ohio State men’s basketball team reached a historic low after falling to Penn State 75-71 Thursday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes have dropped their 17th game in a season for the first time since the 1996-97 season under former head coach Randy Ayers.

The Buckeyes (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten) stayed competitive behind 46 percent shooting and 11 team assists, but it wasn’t enough down the stretch as they have now lost 14 of their last 15 games. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points alongside Thornton’s career-high 19, while redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing led with 10 rebounds.

The Nittany Lions (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) shot a scorching hot 53 percent from 3-point range and saw three players score at least 15 points. Senior guard Jalen Pickett scored 23 points and added a team-high four assists, while senior guard Camren Wynter added 18 points and six rebounds.

The first half saw a back-and-forth affair, with neither team able to put separation between the other. There were 13 lead changes, with the biggest lead coming at the 12:00 mark where Penn State led 19-13.

But Ohio State did not back down, shooting 52 percent from the field in the period, paced by Sensabaugh scoring 14 of his 20 points in the half. After a tightly contested first 20 minutes, the game was tied at 37-37 heading into the break.

Coming out of the locker room, the teams continued to exchange leads, and again neither team could find a lead in double digits. After a 3-pointer from senior guard Seth Lundy and two free throws from Pickett, the Nittany Lions led 55-49 with 13:59 remaining.

Ohio State seemed to find baskets more often when it was trailing, as a quick 8-0 Buckeye run erased the deficit and brought the game to 57-55 for Ohio State with 11:28 left in regulation. Graduate guard Isaac Likekele scored all seven of his points in the second half.

However, the Buckeyes eventually ran out of gas, with Pickett leading the charge by scoring 21 of his 23 points in the second half. Penn State pulled away with its eighth conference win of the season, while the Buckeyes’ season continues to spiral out of control.

They look to end this losing streak at home on Sunday at noon against Illinois. CBS will broadcast.