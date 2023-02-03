Head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected just before the end of the first half Thursday against Wisconsin.

Things got testy in the final minute with about 35 seconds to go before the break. Ohio State hauled in an offensive rebound after graduate guard Isaac Likekele missed a jump shot.

Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing was called for charging on offense, a personal foul, eight seconds later.

Holtmann got into a heated argument with officials after the whistle and was issued a double technical foul, which lead to his ejection.

It’s his first ejection since the Buckeyes lost 71-65 at Michigan State Feb. 25, 2021.

Ohio State trails Wisconsin 43-27 at halftime. The Buckeyes committed 11 turnovers in the first half, more than their totals in previous two games.