The Buckeyes reached a new low in their latest loss this season.

Ohio State’s first home loss to Tom Izzo and the Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) since the 2018-19 season saw it bested 62-41, bringing its recent losing streak to six games, the longest of the season so far.

The Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) struggled mightily from the start, shooting 19 percent and scoring just 14 points in the first half — a total they hadn’t been held to since February 1996 which also came against the Spartans.

Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing hit a 3-pointer less than five minutes into the game as Ohio State held a 6-4 lead, but the Buckeyes went without a field goal for stretches too long.

Graduate guard Sean McNeil made a layup to snap a near-eight minute drought without a bucket, then freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. made a 3-pointer with five seconds before halftime to snap a seven-plus minute scoreless drought.

Ohio State shot better from 3-point range in the first half, a 3-of-15 rate, than it did Thursday against Northwestern. The Buckeyes went a season-worst 1-of-14 from distance versus the Wildcats.

Freshman guard Bruce Thornton hit a pair of shots as Ohio State began the second half 4-of-8 from the field and narrowed a 13-point halftime deficit down to eight with 16:20 remaining.

A jolt of life swept the Schottenstein Center midway through the second period after a 7-0 run, capped by back-to-back jumpers by freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, brought the Buckeyes close 38-33 with 11:24 to go.

That served as Ohio State’s final rally, as the Spartans outscored the Buckeyes 24-6, featuring a 10-0 run, to gain their largest lead of the ballgame, 62-39, with about 1 1/2 minutes left.

McNeil was the only Buckeye to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Ohio State shot 28 percent from the field, its worst mark of the year.

Spartans graduate guard Joey Hauser scored a game-high 22 points and made six 3-pointers. Michigan State held a 42-33 rebounding advantage and had 15 assists to 11 turnovers.

Returning to the road, Ohio State will next play Thursday at Iowa, which is the team the Buckeyes’ most recently beat back on Jan. 21. Tip-off in Iowa City will be at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.