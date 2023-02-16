Tyler and Dylan Duke grew up in Strongsville, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, until they were 10 years old. Born just 16 months apart, the duo had an inseparable relationship, playing mini-sticks and one-on-one hockey in the backyard hockey rink built by their dad, Steve Duke.

The duo played two years for the Strongsville Mustangs before moving to Northville, Michigan, where they played for Belle Tire and Compuware programs before making the United States Hockey National Team Development Program towards the end of high school.

“We just did everything together,” Dylan Duke said. “We were just super competitive, and we fought a lot. But at the end of the day, we’re best friends, and we love each other a lot.”

This week, the brothers will find themselves in unfamiliar territory. When No. 10 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan face off in a two-game series, the defenseman and forward duo will be on rival teams.

With compacted Big Ten standings down the stretch, Buckeye Tyler Duke and Wolverine Dylan Duke will be tasked with aiding their teams to the conference tournament and a potential spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“Obviously [my brother] is in the back of my mind, but I think we’ve just got to be ready and treat it like any other game,” Tyler Duke said. “The rivalry is something special too, but I think we’ll all be jacked up and fired up to play Michigan. So, we’ll be ready to go.”

Steve Duke introduced his sons to hockey early, as he was a former Western Michigan hockey player from 1994-98 who later played in the American and East Coast hockey leagues.

“Dylan got his first pair of skates before he was 2 years old,” Steve Duke said. “[I] just kind of introduced it to them at a young age, and they just both really loved it and gravitated to it. It was a big part of their life. [I] just got them into youth hockey super young and they made a lot of good friends and still, to this day, good relationships.”

In 2017, Dylan Duke announced his verbal commitment to Michigan while still playing for Compuware. In 2020, he officially signed his letter of intent to start playing for the Wolverines last season.

Dylan Duke said one of his best friends and teammates, Jack Henry Muha who also played on the Strongsville Mustangs and whose family is from Michigan, was integral in his decision-making process.

“He was a big Michigan fan, and I always kind of looked up to him,” Dylan Duke said. “I wanted to be a Michigan fan because he was. And then once they got a little bit older and were able to understand the program that Michigan has and all the history they have, it was definitely pretty easy for me to be a Wolverine.”

In 2018, Tyler Duke initially gave his verbal commitment to Notre Dame but later flipped to Ohio State, citing his childhood memories, pride and love for the Buckeye state.

“Being an Ohio kid, I’ve always loved Ohio State growing up,” Tyler Duke said. “Being a little kid going to football games, it’s probably one of the best universities in the country. So, I fell in love with that, the hockey program, and all in all, what the coaches had to offer.”

Last year, during Dylan Duke’s freshman season with the Wolverines, he got his first opportunity to face off with his younger brother when they scrimmaged against the national team development program Feb. 2, 2022.

“It was pretty cool to see him on the other side, but at the end of the day, it’s a game for both of us,” Dylan said. “[It] kind of felt a lot like it was when we were little kids playing on the backyard rink.”

This season is Tyler Duke’s freshman campaign for Ohio State as a defenseman, while Dylan Duke is a sophomore forward for Michigan.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines met this season Jan. 13-14 in a series split in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State took the first 7-2, while Michigan rebounded to take the finale 4-2.

For the Duke family, it’s impossible to pick one side or the other to root for. They just hope the brothers have fun and stay healthy.

“My wife, she has a jersey split in the middle with Ohio State and Michigan,” Steve Duke said. “I kind of wear neutral clothes, but you know, we just hope for a good game, hope everybody’s safe.”