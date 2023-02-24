A decade has gone by since Ohio State and Virginia last met in March 2013.

Now with three games under its belt, the No. 9 Ohio State men’s lacrosse team will take on the No. 1 Cavaliers in a hot and humid battle down south.

The Buckeyes (3-0) are coming off a successful start to the season — going unbeaten through their first three games at home versus Air Force, Cleveland State and then-No. 19 North Carolina. Saturday will be their first road game at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, a neutral site in Naples, Florida, against Virginia (2-0), the top-ranked team in the nation.

“We’ve got to put together the game plan and the finishing touches and then go on the road for the first time versus, certainly, a very good opponent,” head coach Nick Myers said.

Led by reigning ACC Coach of the Year Lars Tiffany, the Cavaliers have been one of the most decorated programs in the NCAA over the past few seasons. They were national champions in both 2019 and 2021, and knocked out of the tournament last year by Maryland in the quarterfinals, which went on to win it all.

Myers looks to even the series record under his leadership, which is currently led by Virgina 2-1.

The Cavaliers, who defeated Michigan in their season-opener and are coming off a high-scoring 25-21 win over then-No. 18 Harvard, excel at dismantling defenses to score early and often.

“They certainly are a bit of an outlier in terms of their ability to score,” Myers said. “[What] they put out there offensively is as good as anybody in college lacrosse.”

Redshirt junior attack Connor Shellenberger has been a standout for Virginia’s offense through its first two games. He has already notched 16 points, made up of six goals and 10 assists, as well as currently sitting at No. 11 in points and No. 4 in assists in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse.

Shellenberger accounted for one of a pair of Cavaliers given ACC honors following their win against Harvard. He was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while graduate faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week. These honors were split with Duke standouts junior attack Brennan O’Neill and junior faceoff specialist Jake Naso.

LaSalla capitalized with goals off of two faceoffs last week and went 18-for-29 against Harvard’s duo of faceoff specialists.

“It’s going to be a great test,” Myers said. “It’s got to start on the inside out. We’ve got to make sure that we’re getting better this week.”

Senior goalkeeper Skylar Wahlund was named Big Ten Specialist of the Week after his 12-save performance in the Buckeyes’ last game against the Tar Heels, along with freshman defenseman Cullen Brown who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Wahlund said he feels prepared to face the brunt of Virginia’s powerful attack.

“Their top six, seven, eight guys are some of the best in the country,” Wahlund said. “They’re going to get theirs, and it’s going to come down to us weathering that storm.”

Wahlund and the Buckeyes defeated North Carolina 8-5 Sunday, which was the Tar Heels’ lowest number of goals scored this season.

Despite Wahlund’s big defensive day, the offense struggled in the first half, which Virginia could take advantage of.

“I’m really proud of the way those guys in the back end competed,” Myers said. “You’re trailing the whole game and then in the fourth quarter, your offense gets some traction and comes to life.”

Wahlund said the Buckeyes plan to stay communicative with each other, which is what helped them come out last weekend on top. He said the locker room has been full of excitement, and they are ready for the next “opportunity” come Saturday.

“We’re kind of going in there with a, ‘nothing to lose,’ attitude,” Wahlund said. “I just couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to go down there and play some really good competition.”

Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on BTN+.