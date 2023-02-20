The No. 10 Buckeyes ultimately saw their four-match winning streak come to an end after splitting a pair of road contests this week.

On Thursday the Buckeyes (10-4, 3-1 Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) won 3-1 against the Mastodons in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and lost against the Ramblers in Chicago on Sunday by the same score.

Thursday

The Buckeyes faced Purdue Fort Wayne in a battle of consistency.

During the first set, the Buckeyes took a 12-9 lead. The Mastodons quickly followed close behind, forcing the Buckeyes into a timeout when they gained the lead 17-16.

The rest of the set became a back and forth with neither team taking more than a two-point lead.

As the set point was near for the Mastodons, the Buckeyes were able to make it to 23 through a kill by redshirt junior middle blocker Justin Howard.

Though the Buckeyes were close behind, the Mastodons took the first set after a Buckeye attack error left the score 25-23.

The second set began the quick comeback for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes and Mastodons tied the first five points until the Buckeyes started taking the lead 11-6.

The Mastodons began to pick up the pace, but senior middle blocker Samuel Clark put three kills on the board leaving them behind 20-14.

The Buckeyes forced the Mastodons into a timeout after reaching 23-15.

Through a service error from the Mastodons, the Buckeyes gained match point made by a Clark kill, 25-16.

The third set proved a challenge for both teams as the set did not end at 25 points.

The Buckeyes maintained the lead throughout the beginning of the set until Purdue Fort Wayne tied it at point 12.

The two teams tied three times before junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur provided the team with two kills for the lead, 17-15.

The Mastodons continued to push through and tied the Buckeyes at point 23.

Afterwards, the teams engaged in a long battle for the two-point lead, tying a total of nine times up to point 32.

The Buckeyes won the set after the Mastodons made two attack errors, capturing the drawn out match point 34-32.

Purdue Fort Wayne got off to a strong start in the fourth set 8-4, but the lead was short lived after the Mastodons had three errors in a row, leaving the Buckeyes right behind them.

The Mastodons continued to maintain a tight lead until a Clark kill let the Buckeyes gain the advantage 20-19.

Afterwards, the Buckeyes pushed forwards and forced Purdue Fort Wayne into a timeout 22-19.

The Buckeyes took the next three points and the match, leaving the Mastodons behind in the fourth set at 25-19.

Pasteur and Clark had 19 and 14 kills in total, respectively. Junior setter Noah Platfoot provided the team with 44 assists and redshirt freshman libero Grant Strong had 25 reception attempts. Pasteur and redshirt senior outside hitter Jack Stevens both had 22 reception attempts.

Saturday

The Ramblers began with a 7-5 lead in the first set on Saturday, and both teams tied six times before Loyola Chicago called for a timeout after Ohio State gained a 17-15 lead.

The Ramblers took the next four points afterwards and forced the Buckeyes to take one of their timeouts 19-17.

Loyola Chicago continued to maintain the lead to the very end, leaving the Buckeyes behind 25-20.

The second set began with a Loyola Chicago lead quickly yet again, and the Buckeyes gained just one point in the first seven tries.

Ohio State fought back and trailed close behind, tying the set at point seven and forcing the Ramblers into a timeout.

The Buckeyes gained a one-point lead made by a service ace from sophomore middle blocker Cole Young until Loyal Chicago tied the set at eight and regained its lead.

It was by a Pasteur kill the Buckeyes caught up to the Ramblers and once again tied the set at point 18.

However, that small moment of opportunity for the Buckeyes faded away as the Ramblers began to quickly pick up their pace and regain their lead as the Buckeyes fell close behind, ultimately dropping the second set 25-21.

Loyola Chicago gained the first five points of the third set, and the next three points were won by the Buckeyes through a Clark kill and two blocks completed by Pasteur and Howard.

The Ramblers took control over the set as the Buckeyes struggled to catch up, stretching a three-point lead into six, 20-14.

Through a kill made by the Ramblers, Loyola Chicago won the set and the match 25-18.

Clark and Pasteur provided a total of 10 and nine kills respectively. Platfoot had 25 assists throughout the match.

The Buckeyes will continue to be on the road next week as they face Quincy University and Lindenwood University Friday and Saturday.