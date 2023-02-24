Off the Lake Productions, Ohio State’s student-run theater organization, is bringing “The Haunting of Hill House” to life at the stage in the Lawrence Tower Ballroom this weekend.

Playwright F. Andrew Leslie takes multiple direct quotes in an adaptation of the gothic horror novel written by Shirley Jackson in 1959, which was later made into a movie, “The Haunting,” in 1999 and a Netflix series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” in 2018.

The plot follows four strangers who travel to a notoriously haunted Hill House. Over the course of the summer, Dr. Montague, who is hoping to prove the existence of the supernatural, and the four investigate Hill House in this psychological thriller.

The ghost story continues to be told over the years, proven by the many adaptations that have been made, Devin Reeves, a fourth-year in sociology and director of the production, said.

“The story is timeless and worth telling over and over again,” Reeves said. “It’s a story that has so much that’s up to interpretation.”

Reeves said “The Haunting of Hill House” is the first large-scale directing opportunity she has had with a whole organization behind her.

“I was really excited to have the opportunity to leave my fingerprints on it,” Reeves said. “It’s such an amazing opportunity for a group of students to produce shows like this.”

As a student-run organization, Off the Lake Productions uniquely allows the students to make creative decisions as a team, Reeves said.

“It’s just so cool to see people who are young but have so much experience and passion come together and create something really amazing all on our own with our fingerprints all over it and without the influence of people who are older in the industry who might not be as open to fresh ideas and scrappiness,” Reeves said.

Before opening night Feb. 17, Reeves said she didn’t experience butterflies the way she had before past shows.

“I have never been this calm for opening night,” Reeves said. “I know every single person who works on it is doing a fantastic job and will do a fantastic job.”

The production will occur for its second weekend Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

“With already four shows under our belt to go in with more confidence, I feel like it will be really great shows,” Katie Sutkamp, a third-year in biology who plays Theodora — one of the guests that Dr. Montague invites to the house — said.

Admission is $1 or a canned good, with all monetary donations supporting Kaleidoscope Youth Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and supporting queer youth, and canned goods donated to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.