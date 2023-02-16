Finding dance classes for students of all ages is difficult, but in Columbus, the Artisan Dance Studio’s adult dance classes provide students with knowledge of dance and friendship.

Artisan’s opened in 2012 at 4310 N. High St., eventually moving to its current location at 4140 Indianola Ave. as it continued to grow. Founded by Ohio State alumna Jessica Kehn, the Artisan Dance Studio teaches all forms of dance, starting out only with youth classes and later expanded to adult classes for all levels, according to its website. After starting an 18-plus program, it took off and allowed students to find community, Kehn said.

“Through the years, I saw there was a need for adult dance classes, especially classes that were just drop-in friendly,” Kehn said.

Artisan differentiates itself from other studios by allowing flexibility for adults who may not always be able to commit to an intense practice schedule. Kara Braunreiter, Artisan’s competition team director and backstage production manager, said the drop-in friendly structure appealed to her while seeking dance classes after moving to Columbus.

Braunreiter, a 2020 Ohio State graduate with a Ph.D. in molecular genetics, first attended Artisan Dance as a student in 2013 and became a teacher in 2015. She said she still attends classes as a student when she can and instructs classes four days a week.

Braunreiter previously taught youth and adult classes in Wisconsin but said the adult classes there were not as successful as Artisan’s because of the lack of flexibility in skill levels.

“I originated an adult tap class there that did not go over nearly as well, partly because of the setup and structure of the class,” Braunreiter said. “One thing that Artisan does really well is having unique levels that are tailored to adults that are at different places in their dance journey.”

Kehn, who works as an instructor full time, has taught dance since she was 17. Kehn began working at Artisan when she was 25, where she now teaches both youth and adult classes. Kehn said these classes are divided between group and private lessons, and they have been equally rewarding.

“When adults come to class, it’s really because they want to come to class. They’ve signed themselves up, and they’re pursuing something they love,” Kehn said. “It’s a different environment, and it’s really rewarding to teach adults.”

Involvement in dance as an adult can give members friendships and a sense of belonging, especially if they can bond over their love of the art, Kehn said.

“Being an adult and trying to find a friend group can be challenging if you don’t have something in common or something you’re pursuing,” Kehn said. “What I love the most is watching just those friendships grow. They’ll share a barre in the center of class together, then they’re going out for coffee or lunch. Then suddenly you find these people becoming fast friends.”

Finding community within adult classes not only happens between students, Kehn said. She gets to know members as friends herself, especially long-term students.

“There’s like that sense of community because they’re my age and because we’ve danced together or taken classes together for so long,” Kehn said.

The Artisan Dance Studio welcomes new students, accepting participants in adult or youth classes. Those interested can sign up on its website. Adult classes range from 60-90 minutes with prices from $12-15, according to its website. Memberships with 20 classes each month cost $140.