Big Time Rush is back.

The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday 2010s boy band Big Time Rush will come to Ohio State Feb. 8 for a surprise acoustic concert at Newport Music Hall. Free tickets for the event will be made available at 5 p.m. Thursday. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and showtime starts at 8 p.m.

Big Time Rush rose to fame in late 2009 when “Big Time Rush” premiered on Nickelodeon. The show ended in 2013 after four seasons and three albums. Popular songs, such as “Boyfriend,” have amassed over 100 million streams on Spotify. Despite not having released an album since 2013, the band currently has over two million monthly listeners on Spotify. Big Time Rush has recently began releasing music again with its most recent song “Paralyzed” in Nov. 2022.