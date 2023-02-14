University President Kristina M. Johnson shared her thoughts and prayers for Michigan State University Tuesday after an active shooter killed three students and wounded five on its campus Monday night.

According to the MSU Police’s Twitter, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae fired inside the MSU Union and Berkey Hall around 8:30 p.m. The manhunt and campus lockdown lasted three hours. McRae died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” and was not associated with the university.

According to MSU Police’s Twitter, the five wounded victims — all Michigan State students — are in critical condition.

Johnson said in a statement it was “frightening and deeply disturbing” to have this happen so close to home.

“Just as we are here to support our Big Ten family, we are here to support one another,” Johnson said.

According to The State News, Michigan State’s classes will be canceled until Feb. 20.

Johnson said the Ohio State community should all act with “care and compassion” and be a supportive learning community to students, faculty and staff.

Johnson provided university resources for emotional support — including the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Services, the Student Wellness Center, the Student Advocacy Center, the Center for Belonging and Social Change and the Office of International Affairs. Faculty or staff can also reach out to the Employee Assistance Program.