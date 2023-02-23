After a nearly four-year hiatus, ProMusica’s Chamber Orchestra returns its “NAKED CLASSICS” program to the Southern Theatre stage.

Located at 21 E. Main St. and hosted by composer Paul Rissmann, the “NAKED CLASSICS” program will dissect classical music in an interactive manner, according to a January press release. Taking place March 3, the first show since the COVID-19 pandemic includes digital projection of videos, images and sound bites as Rissmann guides and educates the audience on Mozart’s work. He’ll end the night with an orchestral performance conducted by ProMusica’s Music Director David Danzmayr.

“It’s one of the things I think most of [the orchestra] has missed the most since COVID,” Marc Moskovitz, principal cellist of the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, said. “The first time we did this with Paul, none of us really knew what we were going to get, and I think everyone felt blown away by it. We brought Paul right into our ProMusica family and have looked forward to doing this with him at every opportunity.”

Moskovitz, the son of a violinist, said he began playing cello at 10 years old. While Moskovitz resides in North Carolina, he said he makes the drive to Ohio for performances with ProMusica, who he called “his musical family.” He said the orchestra is tight-knit and eager to take the stage with Rissmann once more.

Brittany Lockman, director of marketing at ProMusica, said Rissmann began conceptualizing “NAKED CLASSICS” nearly 15 years ago.

“He originally developed ‘NAKED CLASSICS’ starting in 2007, I believe, with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra,” Lockman said. “We work together with him to find a piece to focus on and then from there, he develops the whole program.”

The concert acts as a preview to the weekend’s traditional concert performances of Mozart’s work, Moskovitz said. He said Rissmann creates a condensed program using visual aids and contextual explanations to make the music accessible to audiences of any experience level.

“It’s a very exciting venue for audiences to get to learn about some very interesting aspects about music. [Rissmann]’s quite funny, it’s very engaging, it’s been extremely popular,” Moskovitz said. “I’m sure Paul is dreaming up something very creative, and it’s going to be very enlightening both for the audiences and the performers as well.”

Lockman, like Moskovitz, said “NAKED CLASSICS” is an ideal beginning to the concert weekend. With the orchestra’s continued performances of Mozart’s work the following weekend, Lockman said Friday’s multimedia show will ease audiences into the traditional concert setting.

“Pairing ‘NAKED CLASSICS’ with another concert gives an opportunity to have a more accessible entry point for people who may not know about Mozart’s symphonies,” Lockman said. “They can come to ‘NAKED CLASSICS’ and learn more about it and then feel a little more confident coming to a concert in the future.”

Structurally, Lockman said the performance is “a little bit like a cooking show,” as Rissmann breaks down the different elements of a composers’ work, and after intermission, the orchestra plays the audience the final product.

Moskovitz echoed the sentiment and said the show is less formal.

“The orchestra will treat it with the same seriousness as we treat any performance, but people who attend it will see that Paul’s a very charming and lighthearted presenter. It sort of demystifies the music,” Moskovitz said.

Lockman said despite her background in classical music, she finds Rissmann’s program provides a new depth of understanding.

“Even though I went to school for music, and I’ve studied music my whole life, I always find something new,” Lockman said. “And I think it’s so cool that Paul’s able to kind of relate things to things in pop culture or things that are easily understandable to everybody.”

“NAKED CLASSICS: Mozart—Journey of a Genius” will be exploring Mozart’s Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 41, titled “Jupiter.” Standard tickets are $28, and tickets for students — high school or university — are $12. Seating is general admission, and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.