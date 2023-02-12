Ohio State stayed consistent in each of its four games in Florida from strong pitching and critical contact at the plate as it got the 2023 season underway.

The Buckeyes (2-2) split the weekend at the Black & Gold Classic hosted by UCF in a total team effort with two players making their Ohio State debuts early on Friday.

Ohio State opened its season with an 11-4 loss to No.15 Georgia (5-0) in its lone game Friday.

The Buckeyes then split day two, securing an 8-2 win against Boise State (1-4) during their first game Saturday but falling short against UCF (3-1) and losing 1-0.

Head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly and the Buckeyes ended the weekend with a 1-0 win against UMass (0-4) on Sunday.

Junior pitcher Allison Smith had a hot streak this weekend pitching 17 innings and two complete games. Smith ended with a 10-strikeout complete game against UMass Sunday.

The Buckeyes made a lot of contact at the plate throughout the series, getting at least five hits each of the four games, but they left 10 runners on base against UCF and six against UMass.

Game 1

A freshmen pitcher and catcher duo made their debut in the first game of the season at the Black & Gold Classic. Redshirt freshman pitcher Kennedy Kay saw the circle for the first 1 1/3 innings and was caught by freshman catcher Hannah Church, who threw out a runner attempting to steal in the first frame.

Ohio State put numbers on the board early in the top of the first inning, scoring one run from a sacrifice fly hit by sophomore outfielder Melina Wilkison. Senior outfielder Tegan Cortelletti led off with a triple to left-center field, the first in her 106-game career.

The Bulldogs responded quickly in the bottom of the first inning, bringing home two runners from a triple by senior infielder Sara Mosley and an RBI single from junior outfielder Jayda Kearney, tying the game 2-2.

The Buckeyes regained the lead in the top of the second inning from a two-run single from sophomore infielder Kaitlyn Farley. Georgia took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the second from a wild pitch and a solo home run from Kearney.

Ohio State tied the game again from another wild pitch in the fourth inning but did not keep the runs coming in. The Bulldogs had a five-run inning in the bottom of the fifth, giving them the lead 6-4.

After more scoreless innings from the Buckeyes and another home run from Kearney, Georgia kept the lead and pulled away 11-4.

Game 2

Ohio State earned its first win of the season against Boise State early afternoon on Saturday.

Led by strong pitching, Smith gave up three hits and had seven strikeouts in a complete game victory.

The Buckeyes had three hits in the top of the second inning, earning three runs.

The Broncos got on the board in the bottom of the third frame with a two-run home run from graduate infielder Eliyah Flores.

Ohio State kept the lead going in the next two innings, scoring one run from an RBI single by Farley in the fourth and senior infielder Taylor Pack in the fifth.

Seven Buckeyes recorded at least one hit throughout the game.

Junior infielder Destinee Noury singled through the left side, bringing two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Boise State left one runner on in the bottom of the seventh, but failed to bring her home, resulting in the final score 8-2.

Game 3

Junior pitcher Emily Ruck started against UCF Saturday shortly after Ohio State’s win against Boise State. Ruck allowed five hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Freshman infielder Aubrey Evans’ two-out RBI double in the bottom of the third inning was the only run scored between the Buckeyes and Knights.

Ohio State outhit UCF 6-5 but left 10 runners on base. Sophomore infielder Kami Kortokrax went 2-for-3 with a double and junior catcher Hannah Bryan had two hits with one double to right field in the sixth inning.

Knights sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Felton retired the side in the seventh inning to shut out Ohio State and give UCF the 1-0 win.

Game 4

Smith’s arm was on fire against UMsass with a 10-strikeout complete game shutout early Sunday afternoon, making it her second double-digit strikeout game of her career.

Ohio State finished with six hits and left six on base. Senior outfielder Meggie Otte scored from third base by a wild pitch, making it the only run scored between both teams.

The Buckeyes’ sixth through ninth hitters in the lineup each had a hit making up most of Ohio State’s six total base knocks. Cortelletti went 2-for-3 with two singles and a stolen base.

Ohio State completed the Black & Gold Classic against UMass 1-0.

The Buckeyes will head to Clemson, South Carolina, for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for four games. It will start with a doubleheader against Notre Dame beginning Friday at noon before playing Clemson Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and finishing the weekend with the Tigers on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.