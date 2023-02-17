The Undergraduate Student Government is bringing back the Black History Month Gala for the second year Friday.

As a new USG tradition, the gala is going to be bigger and more interactive this year, Bobby McAlpine, USG’s senior director of engagement and gala coordinator, said.

“We are committing ourselves to Black History Month and the celebration of Black people and also to the education of Black history for everyone, not just Black students or students of color,” McAlpine, and a third-year in electrical engineering, said. “This event is supposed to be for allies and all to just come and celebrate Blackness.”

McAlpine said attendees will hear from USG leaders to celebrate Black history — including McAlpine himself, President Andrew Pierce, Vice President Derek Moore and Speaker of the General Assembly Yondris Ferguson. Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers will also speak, discussing the challenges and triumphs of being a Black woman throughout her career.

McAlpine said this year’s gala will be more interactive than last year and will include activities pertaining to how the Ohio State community has celebrated Black history.

“We kind of look at Black history and really history, in general, has something that’s in the past, you know?” McAlpine said. “But a common theme that I wanted to go with this gala is that Black history is living, it’s happening every single day. Just the fact that this gala was able to happen last year, and it is happening for a second year — that’s history within itself.”

This year, the event will also be supporting and promoting Black businesses around Columbus through coupons and merchandise, McAlpine said. The food will be catered by a local Black business — Elma and Joe’s Legacy — which serves Southern Black cuisine.

“We reside in such an amazing city, and I feel like giving back to that city, especially during Black History Month, is something that we really wanted to do a lot more of this year,” McAlpine said.

McAlpine said the idea for a Black History Month Gala came to him in a dream last year.

“I fell asleep, and I had a dream about this event. I know this sounds crazy, but I was walking around, and it was during Black History Month, and it was such a cool event, so I thought, you know what, let me see if we can do this,” McAlpine said.

The Ohio Union hosted the 2022 gala, but this year, it will be moved to the WOSU conference center on High Street, McAlpine said. With a bigger space and a larger agenda, the event’s attendees have grown from 60 people to 100.

“Honestly, if I could, within the next coming years, I would love to grow this to 1,000 people,” McAlpine said. “As more people come and show interest and things like that, it will really help in the future to actually make this a tradition and just grow it for years to come.”

McAlpine said last year’s gala inspired similar events for other movements, such as Women’s History Month and Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month.

“I wanted it to be a symbol that the Undergraduate Student Government and the Ohio State University loves, embraces and really just celebrates Black history,” McAlpine said. “ At the end of the day if it’s able to uplift other voices, I feel like I’ve done my job.”

Ferguson, a fourth-year in Political Science and African American and African Studies, said in an email he hopes his speech resonates with attendees.

“I hope that the Black attendees will gauge a sense of encouragement and pride from learning how far we have come within the organization,” Ferguson said. “For the other attendees, I hope that a sense of learning, acknowledgment, and allyship will be fostered by my remarks.”

Ferguson said he’s honored to lead USG with Pierce and Moore — both Black students.

McAlpine said the gala is free to all students, but there is a limited number of tickets. Those who would like to attend may email McAlpine at mcalpine.28@osu.edu.

The event will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the WOSU conference center.