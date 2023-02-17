A warming center inside a church located on East 16th Avenue is closing its doors Monday due to an increase in safety concerns.

It was announced Wednesday at a University Area Commission meeting that the Summit United Methodist Church will be ending its contract early with the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless after two adults were stabbed and sent to local hospitals.

“The warming center will close on Monday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.,” Nora Gerber, executive director for the University District Organization, said. “The committee at Summit UMC has asked for the coalition to find a new location.”

The coalition’s warming centers — open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offer warmth, showers, laundry, support and resources — are facilities that operate to serve those who do not have shelter during harsh weather conditions like rain or freezing cold temperatures.

According to 10TV, the Columbus Division of Police reported two people were stabbed Feb. 10 at the warming center. Officers were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m.

Columbus Police Sgt. David Scarpitti said in an email the victims of the attack were in stable condition after the stabbing, and the suspect was arrested on a warrant Saturday.

Gerber said at the UAC meeting that even though the warming center at Summit UMC is shutting down, there are plans to keep a warming center in the surrounding area. The center is closing about a month earlier than its anticipated end date of March 15, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

“The new location is yet to be determined; they are still actively looking,” Gerber said. “They would like to have a new location in the University District where most of our folks hail from.”

Gerber said the coalition wants to operate in the University District because they want to maintain the same residences they had at the previous location.

Columbus Police officer Mark Hauenstein said the warming center had been a focal point for safety concerns prior to the stabbing from students and parents.

The warming center at Summit UMC was not a university-funded or approved facility, university spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email. In the weeks leading up to the attack and the closing, the warming center attempted to improve its public safety, he said.

“Ohio State continues to be in contact with these organizations and the city of Columbus,” Hedman said. “As a result of our conversations, we understand the shelter has implemented over these past few weeks a number of changes in its operations including the addition of 24/7 security, additional lighting and other safety measures.”

Gerber said if anyone feels unsafe in the days leading up to its closing, to call the SID Stewart hotline at 614-395-1600.