For couples, Valentine’s Day is a holiday to celebrate each other and enjoy love. The Lantern has listed the restaurants and other activities around Columbus that will make you and the ones you love full.

In a Lantern survey sent out to students on campus and in the Columbus area, 33 percent of respondents said they planned to go to dinner to celebrate. From recommendations and easily accessible restaurants to campus students, many places recommend making a reservation.

Most of the restaurants and activities are near campus, and BuckIDs can be used to ride the COTA bus for free if walking or driving is not preferred. Here are some ideas to eat and do this Valentine’s Day.

Forno Kitchen + Bar

Head down to Forno and fill up on a garden pizza, then indulge in some salted caramel strawberries for dessert. Reservations are booked for Tuesday, but Forno has open availability throughout the weekend. Hop in during Happy Hour from 4–6 p.m. on weekdays to enjoy a half priced pizza.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Trying to spoil your significant other to a nice cut of steak named after notable Ohio State alumni or coaches? Then look no further than Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse. The steak Woody and steak Tressel are popular food staples at the steakhouse. There are also various seafood, soups and salad options available. Hyde Park is reserved for Tuesday but allows for walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis. Other days and times are available, with the option for an early night menu until 6 p.m. with various entrees at a cheaper price.

Marcella’s

If you are looking for handmade pasta and a variety of Italian meats and cheeses, Marcella’s is the spot for you. According to its online reservation system, the restaurant only has reservations open for Tuesday from 3–3:45 p.m. It allows walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.

Martini Modern Italian

If hand-pulled mozzarella cheese, chicken carbonara or veal martini with prosciutto sounds appetizing, head down to Martini Modern Italian to catch classic and contemporary Italian foods. The restaurant is almost completely reserved for Tuesday but has several reservations open Monday.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory in Easton is reserved for Tuesday but has open availability throughout the weekend. Walk-ins are allowed for up to six guests on a first-come, first-served basis. The Polaris location is open to dine in too.

The Eagle

For those wanting a less fancy dinner date with fried chicken and southern sides, head down to The Eagle, which offers menu items, like the hush puppies and a whole fried chicken. According to its online reservation system, it is reserved for Tuesday but sets aside room for walk-ins.

Cocktails at the Conservatory

If you are 21 or older and want to set sail into the tropics, the Franklin Park Conservatory is hosting Cocktails at the Conservatory Saturday from 5:30–9:30 p.m. There will be a tropical scavenger hunt and special access to the “Orchids” exhibition. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Reservations are required and ticket sales close at midnight before the event.

Paint Night

Pinot’s Palette offers painting classes every day with the option to purchase a drink from its full-service bar, which includes non-alcoholic beverages. Valentine’s Day-themed canvases are available through Tuesday. Going out with friends or family instead? Check out its non-Valentine’s Day canvases as well. Click on the link for more information.

Topgolf

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, meaning Topgolf is 50 percent off. Reservations are highly recommended if you do not want to have a three-hour wait.

Baking/Cooking

Do you like to bake or cook? Valentine’s Day is a great time to show your significant other your skills. Bake, cook or make it a competition. Not wanting to put in the effort? Just snuggle up and watch “The Great British Baking Show.”