Freshman forward Cotie McMahon continues to add to her first season at Ohio State.

McMahon earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year after averaging 14 points through 29 games this season, the conference announced Tuesday.

McMahon was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week six times this season, tying former guard Kelsey Mitchell’s program record.

The Centerville, Ohio, native made an instant impact in her college debut against then-No. 5 Tennessee, going 5-of-6 from the field and scoring 10 points as the Buckeyes upset the Volunteers and kickstarted their 19-0 run to begin the season.

Behind senior guard Taylor Mikesell’s 17.3 points per game as Ohio State’s second-leading scorer, McMahon shot 51.7 percent from the field. She recorded the first double-double of her career Feb. 16 at Penn State, posting 17 points alongside a career-best 11 rebounds.

McMahon reached 20 points in 10 games this season, including a career-high 30 against South Florida Dec. 20, 2022.

McMahon and the Buckeyes will begin their Big Ten Tournament run Friday as the No. 4 seed, playing the winner of fifth-seeded Michigan and one of 12th-seeded Minnesota or 13th-seeded Penn State.