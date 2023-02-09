For the Ohio State women’s basketball team, it is clear there’s no place like home.

Three days after a 36-point loss at Maryland, the No. 13 Buckeyes defeated Minnesota 93-63 Wednesday while shooting 56 percent from the field.

It was the second win in three games for the No. 13-ranked Buckeyes after three-straight losses followed their 19-0 start to the season.

Five Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by freshman forward Cotie McMahon with a team-high 25 points and senior guard Taylor Mikesell, who added 24 and was a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Sophomore guard Taylor Thierry added 15 points, and senior forward Eboni Walker contributed 12, filling in for senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova, who left the game in the first quarter with a high ankle sprain, head coach Kevin McGuff said.

“[Mikesell] was really good,” McGuff said. “She hasn’t shot it as well as she normally does and really she’s been getting similar shots. It’s great to see her really get hot tonight, and hopefully, she can continue with that.”

Minnesota was led by freshman guard Mara Braun with 19 points, the only Golden Gophers player in double figures. Their leading scorer this season, sophomore forward Alanna Micheaux who averaged 14.7 points per game entering Wednesday, was held to eight points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field.

The Buckeyes attacked the basket from opening tipoff and stifled Minnesota’s offense, and held the Golden Gophers to only 10 points in the first quarter. Ohio State’s full court press was too much to overcome, as Minnesota turned the ball over 23 times, which led to 24 fast-break points.

This was a major improvement from the previous game, in which the Buckeyes were on the opposite end of the ball, turning it over a season-high 24 times.

The Buckeyes added 12 steals, swiping seven in the first half.

The Golden Gophers, who lead the Big Ten in total and offensive rebounding, had trouble finding ways to keep the Buckeyes off the board. Walker scored six of her 12 points in the second quarter, and Ohio State shot 62 percent in the first half, taking a 52-33 lead into the break.

McGuff said Walker’s play helped Ohio State maintain its dominance.

“I thought she did a great job stepping up; we just did our dub chain in there and gave it to her,” McGuff said. “We really needed her to step up in Rebeka’s absence, and I just thought her energy was really good.”

Entering the second half, the Buckeyes continued on their tear, as they extended their lead to as much as 39 points with less than seven minutes remaining in the game. McMahon scored nine of her 25 points in the third quarter.

Ohio State was without senior guard Jacy Sheldon who returned Sunday against Maryland since suffering a lower-leg injury on Nov. 20, 2022. McGuff said he is seeking to manage when to bring Sheldon back to put her in the best position possible for success down the stretch.

“We’re still sort of picking and choosing, making decisions [as to] just how much to bring her back right now, as we ultimately try to get her at her best as we come down the stretch,” McGuff said. “It’s still day-to-day.”

Ohio State looks to extend its win streak against No. 2 Indiana Monday at the Schottenstein Center — and get a bit of redemption. The Hoosiers beat Ohio State 78-65 Jan. 26 for the Buckeyes’ second loss of the season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

“They’ve been great from start to finish this year,” McGuff said. “We’re excited to have them here, and hopefully we can have a great crowd and a great game.”