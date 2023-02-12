Two weeks ago, the Buckeyes found themselves sitting as the No. 2 women’s college basketball team in the country as they faced off against then-No. 6 Indiana at Assembly Hall.

Now the roles have reversed.

No. 2 Indiana (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten), which is coming off an impressive 87-78 win against No. 5 Iowa Thursday, visits the No. 13 Buckeyes (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten) for a rematch at the Schottenstein Center Monday night.

The Hoosiers’ Thursday night win signified their 11th-straight win of the season, and while the Buckeyes are coming off a dominating 93-63 win against Minnesota on Wednesday, head coach Kevin McGuff said Ohio State is looking to start its own winning streak that hasn’t been reached since its 19-0 start to begin the season.

“Every game is important down the stretch,” McGuff said. “I think just in general we’re trying to tack on as many wins as possible. But very specifically, this is an opportunity against one of the best teams in the country, and it would be a significant win if we could get it.”

The Buckeyes were active on defense from the opening tipoff as they forced 23 Minnesota turnovers, with nine alone coming in the first quarter. They also swiped 12 steals, which is the 15th time this season Ohio State has grabbed at least 10.

McGuff said having a defensive approach early on will become a huge factor as the Buckeyes struggled in transition defense versus the Hoosiers. Indiana shot nearly 45 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3 in the first quarter against Iowa.

In the previous matchup against the Buckeyes, Hoosiers senior forward Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting with senior forward Rebeka Mikulasikova being her primary defender throughout the night.

Mikulasikova left versus Minnesota midway through the first quarter after suffering a high ankle sprain. McGuff said he’s cautiously optimistic about Mikulasikova’s return Monday, but her presence will certainly be needed as the Buckeyes face the 6-foot-3 Holmes.

“She’s one of the best post players in the country,” McGuff said. “We certainly have our hands full, but it’d be a combination of certainly Eboni [Walker] with more minutes like she did the other night. I thought she did a really nice job there.”

Walker had a career night against Minnesota as she reached double figures for the first time as a Buckeye, finishing with 12 points and dishing out a career-high six assists.

The Arizona State and Syracuse transfer said she feels that she’s finally made it to a basketball program that’s not only balanced in talent but has a team chemistry that carries them both on and off the court.

“I know that we haven’t had the perfect season, but you know, some of the best stories aren’t perfect,” Walker said. “Something I like to tell my teammates is that it’s a part of our story. Let’s just keep writing.”

Shooting from the field and 3-point range also played a huge role for the Buckeyes in Wednesday’s victory. The team shot over 60 percent to end the first half and led for all but 20 seconds of the game.

In the third quarter alone, Ohio State shot 12-of-18 from the floor and capitalized on both 3-point attempts, with senior guard Taylor Mikesell shooting a perfect 6-of-6 from 3-point land. This shooting performance was the flipside versus Indiana in the earlier matchup, as the Hoosiers outscored the Buckeyes 27-6 in the third quarter.

Shooting from distance will play a critical part for both teams.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 3-point shooting exhibition themselves, after going 7-for-14 from beyond the arc against Iowa. The tandem of graduate guard Grace Berger and Holmes combined for 50 points.

Indiana had three players with two 3-point baskets each and currently has four players that are averaging double figures. Walker will play a key role in limiting Holmes’ scoring, but the Las Vegas native said she enjoys doing all the little things that people can’t see.

“I’m just doing whatever it takes to help my team win,” Walker said. “Whether that may be diving on the floor or guarding one of their best players. I don’t really fill up a stat sheet as other people see.”

In all four of their losses this season, the Buckeyes have shot below 30 percent from 3-point range with at least 15 threes taken. Against Minnesota, they shot 80 percent from beyond the arc.

“With some of the injuries we sustained, the way people have guarded us, it’s been kind of trying to take Taylor Mikesell away and force other people to score from the perimeter,” McGuff said. “We got to have some people step up and make some shots if we want to beat a team like Indiana.”

Ohio State will look to continue its shooting display against Indiana. The Hoosiers are coming off their 11th-straight win against one of their biggest contenders in the Hawkeyes — who handed the Buckeyes their first loss this season.

Another win for Indiana would inch the Hoosiers closer towards the program’s first Big Ten women’s basketball regular season title. A win for the Buckeyes would start their second win streak of the season and for Walker, a chance to compete with a great program in front of their home crowd, she said.

“Regardless of whether we have 10 fans to 10,000 fans, we’re going to have a great atmosphere, and I just can’t wait to perform in front of them on Monday,” Walker said.

Tipoff between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers is set for 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.