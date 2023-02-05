The Buckeyes scored a season-low seven points in the first quarter at No. 8 Maryland, which was enough for the Terrapins to go wire to wire 90-54 on Sunday.

Senior guard Jacy Sheldon returned from a lower leg injury that kept her from playing in the past 16 games, and she scored five points in 25 minutes during No. 10 Ohio State’s fourth loss in its past five outings.

Sheldon knocked down a 3-pointer during a first quarter that saw the Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4 Big Ten) score only seven points, a season low for an opening frame this season.

Maryland (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten) closed the opening period on a 12-0 run and forced five turnovers in the final 2:04, leading 19-7. The Buckeyes’ eight turnovers in the first quarter were more than half of their totals in the previous five games.

Ohio State turned the ball over 24 times, its most this season, and its 54 points totaled the Buckeyes’ fewest in a game since scoring 50 points against Purdue Dec. 28, 2019.

Terrapins senior guard Diamond Miller led all scorers with 29 points, and Maryland commanded a lead as large as 39 points in the second half, outscoring Ohio State 48-24 in that span.

The Buckeyes got as close as 12 points with 5:03 left in the third quarter, and ultimately shot 33.9 percent from the field.

Sophomore guard Taylor Thierry surged in the second quarter and scored 10 points in the frame. She knocked down all three shots taken — including a pair of 3-pointers — while swiping a steal as Ohio State regained its form after a sloppy first quarter.

Thierry and freshman forward Cotie McMahon fouled out in the fourth quarter, and the former finished with 21 points. McMahon shot 3-of-10 from the field and added six points.

Sheldon and the Buckeyes will next play Minnesota Wednesday at Value City Arena in Columbus. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network Plus.