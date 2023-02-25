Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques skated past Bemidji State and earned the first hat trick of her career, guiding the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team to 4-1 victory in the first game of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinals series.

Behind Jaques’ three goals and graduate forward Emma Maltais’ one goal was junior forward Makenna Webster, who carried the team with three assists to reach the century mark in her career and 101 points.

The 4-1 win on home ice pushed the Buckeyes to their fifth win against the Beavers this season and 55th in program history.

“We knew that it was going to be a tough game, understanding what’s at stake. It’s going to be very difficult to end someone’s season and some people’s careers,” head coach Nadine Muzerall said. “But we found a way when we needed to.”

Ohio State came out strong in the first period, with Jaques putting the Buckeyes on the board at just 1:38 in the first period immediately following a faceoff win by Maltais.

“It’s definitely important to remain confident in ourselves, and just know if we play our game, the scoring chances will be there,” Jaques said.

Less than four minutes later, Ohio State received a penalty for slashing, but the Buckeyes were able to sustain their one-score lead and kill off the power-play opportunity for the Beavers.

The remainder of the first frame then saw strong defensive performances put forth by both teams, keeping one another off the scoreboard.

Beavers junior goaltender Hannah Hogenson made 13 saves in the first period and put up 41 total for the night.

“I got to give a lot of credit to Bemidji, they came to play,” Muzerall said. “Their goaltender stepped up and that’s their key player. She did very well.”

The beginning of the second period saw an early chance for the Buckeyes to score on a penalty shot, but Hogenson blocked the attempt to maintain the 1-0 score.

Shortly after, Bemidji State sophomore defenseman Makenna Deering sent a shot from the blue line, resulting in her second goal of the season and tying the score at the 5:43 mark.

Ohio State gained another opportunity to pull away after the Beavers received a penalty for interference 14 minutes into the second period, but once again the Buckeyes found themselves unable to capitalize on the advantage.

“We knew the goalie was playing well, and we were doing well too,” Webster said. “We just needed to keep doing the little things better.”

As the clock ticked down in the second frame, the Buckeyes played true to Webster’s point.

After six-consecutive shots were fired, Jaques found success on the seventh to earn a buzzer-beater with one second left of play. Her second goal of the game and 21st of the season, assisted by Maltais and Webster, pushed Ohio State to a one-score lead heading into the final period.

“I think it was a really good momentum builder for us, and we had a lot of chances that period, so it was really nice to finally get rewarded,” Jaques said.

Following a stalemate for the initial half of the third frame, Jaques scored again at 12:40 behind Webster and graduate forward Paetyn Levis to earn her first-career hat trick.

“I got a lot of good bounces, some point-blank shots, so I think that really helped me,” Jaques said. “A lot of people made great passes to me, so I think we just needed those goals.”

Muzerall reiterated Jaques’ sentiment, emphasizing the defenseman’s strong ability to perform in a high-pressure setting.

“We need key goals, by key players, at key moments. And she did just that,” Muzerall said. “I think that speaks volumes of her overall ability to be clutch in game situations that we need her to be clutch in.”

Just over six minutes after Jaques’ hat trick, Maltais tipped the puck into an empty net, sealing the game at 18:59 with her 10th goal this season. Websters’ assist on the goal was the one to secure her career-high point total.

“It’s really exciting to hit that milestone and I couldn’t do it without the team,” Webster said. “This is a really special group, and I’m glad to be able to do it with them.”

This weekend’s quarterfinals series presents an opportunity for the Buckeyes to propel into the semifinals, but Muzerall said the team is only focusing on the game tomorrow.

Ohio State faces Bemidji State Saturday at 3 p.m., with the possibility of one final matchup Sunday at 3 p.m. BTN+ will broadcast.