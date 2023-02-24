After sealing the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season title last week against No. 6 Wisconsin, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team transitions into tournament play in a series where it will host No. 8 Bemidji State.

The Buckeyes (28-4-2, 23-4-1 WCHA) have played Bemidji State (5-28-1, 2-26-0 WCHA) four times in the regular season and swept both series. Starting this weekend, Ohio State looks to win the WCHA championship for the second year in a row after beating Minnesota last year in a 3-2 overtime victory.

Graduate defenseman Madison Bizal said she knows it’s a new year, but the team still has the same goal.

“It’s going to take steps to get there,” Bizal said. “We all know what is at the end, but it’s going to take hard work to be able to get through each step of that process.”

In the first series against Bemidji State in October 2022, Ohio State won the first game 4-0 and the second game 5-2. Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques led both games with four goals and two assists to end the series in Minnesota, while sophomore defenseman Kendra Fortin had a goal for the Beavers in the second game.

The Buckeyes won both games at home in the second series in November 2022. Graduate forward Paetyn Levis scored two goals and had one assist in the first game which saw a 5-0 victory, senior defenseman Hadley Hartmetz did the same as Levis in a 7-1 win of the second game, and junior forward Calli Forsberg scored the only goal for Bemidji State in the series.

Despite success playing the Beavers, Levis still prepares for the upcoming games as she would for any opponent. She said the team watched the games they played against Bemidji State and will watch additional film before Friday’s game.

“When it comes down to it, we just have to outwork them, out-muscle them and play physically,” Levis said. “They’re a physical team, and they’ll block a lot of shots, so I think not getting frustrated with our game and sticking to it will be really important.”

Leading the charge is senior forward Jennifer Gardiner, who was named to the All-WCHA First Team on Thursday, with 20 goals and 33 assists. Behind her is Jaques, who also earned a spot on the all-conference first team, with 19 goals and 23 assists.

The Beavers have scored 38 goals this season and allowed 148. Bemidji State junior goalie Hannah Hogenson had 799 of the Beavers’ 968 saves with an 88 percent save rate.

The Buckeyes are looking forward to starting the WCHA Tournament, and Bizal said the games at the OSU Ice Rink are filled with fans, sometimes who are turned away because the rink has reached its capacity. Bizal said this is the type of energy she wants Friday.

“It’s an awesome feeling that people are coming to watch us and have seen what we’ve done with the program over the years,” Bizal said.

Puck drop for the start of the best-of-three series is set for 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Sunday’s game, if needed, will begin at 3 p.m., and the series will be broadcasted on BTN+.