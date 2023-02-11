The Buckeyes had no problem in their first game and home opener in the new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium against Robert Morris Friday, as they flew past the Colonials in an 18-6 victory.

Ohio State came out hot, scoring 10 goals in the first quarter. Starting her fourth season as head coach, Amy Bokker said she made a point before the game to make a good impression, especially playing in the new stadium for the first time, and she felt the team did just that.

“It’s the opportunity and this is the stadium that we’ve talked about for so long,” Bokker said. “I felt like there’s been so much excitement around the stadium, so we wanted to make a great first impression right out the gate.”

Leading the charge was senior attacker and captain Nicole Ferrara who dialed up five goals all in the first half. Not far behind was junior attacker Jamie Lasda who had a game-high three assists along with one goal and six draw controls.



Ferrara felt that there had been a lot of pressure coming into the game and playing in the new stadium especially since the men’s lacrosse team emerged victories in its home opener over Air Force Feb. 4. She said it was great to start the game like that and get the women’s lacrosse team its first win.

“I think it’s really exciting to come out hot, and my teammates were moving the ball, and I just happened to be one finishing, but it was all for them,” Ferrara said.

After a 3-0 run for the Buckeyes early in the first quarter, Colonials senior attacker Jerica Obee was able to capitalize and score to make it 3-1. That was the closest Robert Morris came to chipping away at Ohio State’s lead before the half ended with the Buckeyes leading 10-3.

Other goals for the Colonials came in the second quarter from graduate attacker Bailey Christiannson and senior attacker Julia Koterwas.

Several new players made an impact in their Buckeyes debut — including freshmen defender Amani Kimball-McKavish and midfielder Casey Roberts. They both scored one goal contributing to the win, immediately proving their presence on the field.

Bokker noticed the many freshmen that contributed throughout the game and is hoping that will help with the team’s depth as the season continues. She said she was excited for both Kimball-McKavish and Roberts and expects nothing less from them.

“They’re charged with that expectation,” Bokker said. “It’s awesome that they did it but there’s so many more of those to come for those two.”

At the beginning of the third quarter, Bokker made several substitutions to the starting lineup.

“The season duration is a battle, and we talked about having durability and stamina throughout the season, and we want to be our best when we get into Big Ten play,” Bokker said. “I think the ability to get other players experience and know that we can rotate people through is important.”

Despite Robert Morris’ loss, senior midfielder Colleen Tifft finished with two goals and one assist. The Colonials doubled their first half score to six in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to pull together a comeback against the Buckeyes.

Lasda felt confident at the start of the game taking charge with the face-offs. Previously, fifth-year attacker Chloë Johnson had taken most of the face-offs, but as she dealt with injury the team relied on Lasda to win possession.

Lasda said Friday’s opener will prove useful in the games to come in face-offs as well as a scorer and distributor.

“We put in a lot of work these last couple weeks especially with [assistant coach] Taylor VanThof who was a great draw taker in college and I feel like it really helps,” Lasda said. “The confidence of knowing that I can hit any player and they will finish helped with those three assists.”

The Buckeyes hope to bring momentum from the season opener into their second game of the season at home against Temple on Sunday at noon. Big Ten Network Plus will broadcast.