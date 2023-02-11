Despite a team lead entering the intermission, the Buckeyes were unable to send their seniors off with a win Friday.

No. 5 Ohio State (12-3, 5-2 Big Ten) held a 10-9 advantage after freshman Jesse Mendez and redshirt senior Sammy Sasso earned early victories in the 133- and 149-pound classes, respectively.

Ohio State was without No. 12 redshirt junior Carson Kharchla and No. 5 redshirt senior Kaleb Romero, who both have been out of the lineup while dealing with injuries, so the Buckeyes were less than full strength against Nebraska.

Nebraska (10-3, 6-1 Big Ten) came out swinging in the second half to win 25-16. The Cornhuskers won the final five matches, highlighted by No. 1 junior 157-pounder Peyton Robb who won 5-4 by decision over redshirt freshman Paddy Gallagher.

Mendez cruised to a 22-11 major decision victory after nine takedowns against Cornhuskers redshirt junior Kyle Burwick. After getting a combined four takedowns between the first and second periods to go up 11-5, Mendez notched five takedowns in the final period to win.

“The last couple of weeks I wasn’t putting my foot on the gas,” Mendez said. “I wanted to make a point today.”

Head coach Tom Ryan said the Buckeyes must win the close matchups to be a top team in the national tournament come March.

“We’re in a position where we’re going to be a top-three team for the national tournament,” Ryan said. “We’re going to be in a couple of those matches at the national tournament.”

The Buckeyes recognized Romero, senior 125-pounder Malik Heinselman, 174-pound redshirt senior Ethan Smith and redshirt senior heavyweight Tate Orndorff during a ceremony before the match.

Ohio State will be in Tampa, Florida, Feb. 18 to face Cornell in the Spartan Combat Dual at 1 p.m. Flowrestling will stream.