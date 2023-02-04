No.1 Penn State kept its streak alive, beating No. 5 Ohio State for the eighth consecutive time.

No. 5 Ohio State (11-2, 5-1) could not keep its undefeated Big Ten record alive, losing to No. 1 Penn State (12-0, 5-0) 29-5. The Buckeyes got off to a quick start and were able to keep it close going into intermission down 10-9 but were unable to rally to a victory.

No. 10 senior 125-pounder Malik Heinselman gave Ohio State a crucial six points to keep the team alive heading into the intermission, only down by one point to Penn State 10-9. Heinselman, in the first period, was able to get a two-point takedown and a four-point near fall against redshirt freshman Gary Steen to go up 6-0 with 1:30 left in the first period.

With 1:04 left in the first period, Heinselman was able to wrap Steen and get the pin to win the match, understanding that winning this match was important for Ohio State to have momentum.

“It’s a Big Ten duel, you always just prepare for the worst. I put pressure on myself at any match, especially in the Big Ten,” Heinselman said.

Seeming to have an apparent injury, No. 5 redshirt senior 184-pounder Kaleb Romero kept it close against the reigning national champion No. 1 senior Aaron brooks. Brooks was able to get a takedown in the third, but because of two escapes, Romero was inching back. After a challenge by the Buckeyes for a technical violation that ultimately failed, Brooks was able to win 3-2.

Head Coach Tom Ryan spoke on Romero’s injury, saying the match was over quickly after Romero went down.

“I think he had a lower-body injury; then he limped off the mat,” Ryan said. “You can’t go flat, we went flat, and the match was over within five seconds going flat.”

Ohio State will have to lick its wounds as they have a quick turnaround to face No. 14 Northwestern away. Ryan said he knows it is a learning experience and a tough night for the Buckeyes, but they must prepare for what is next.

“It’s a tough night. You know, one of our mottos is hard not down, hard on self not down on yourself,” Ryan said.” “You don’t grow if you’re not hard on yourself. So be hard, don’t be down. We’ve got a match Sunday.”

Ohio State will be away to face Northwestern Sunday at 3 p.m. BTN+ will broadcast.