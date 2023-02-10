Ohio State looks to send its seniors off with a win against Nebraska to finish out Big Ten play.

The Buckeyes (12-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will recognize four seniors Friday before the match against the Cornhuskers. Malik Heinselman, Ethan Smith, Kaleb Romero and Tate Orndorff will be recognized along with managers Jared Albert, Ryan Stewart, Lauren Sutherland and Chloe Bahna.

In its last four meets, Ohio State has beat four teams ranked in the top 30. Ohio State looks to extend that streak to five in its final home match at the Covelli Center.

This is the first time the two sides have met since Feb. 2, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers beat the Buckeyes 19-14, although Nebraska has not beaten Ohio State in Columbus since January 2014.

Nebraska (9-3, 5-1 Big Ten) looks to upset the Buckeyes and go ahead of them in the Big Ten standings.

Cornhuskers No. 1 junior 157-pounder Peyton Robb is undefeated at 20-0 and looks to try and keep it that way against the Buckeyes, hoping to swing the momentum in Nebraska’s favor.

The Cornhuskers will need some help later in the lineup for a shot at the upset.

In the 174-, 184-, and 197-pound weight classes, Nebraska has three wrestlers ranked in the top 15: No. 2 senior Mikey Labriola, No. 15 redshirt freshman Lenny Pinto and No. 10 redshirt sophomore Silas Allred, respectively

Ohio State enters following a split weekend, capturing a 21-12 team win at then-No. 14 Northwestern and falling 29-9 against No. 1 Penn State.

Heinselman and redshirt senior 149-pounder Sammy Sasso claimed victories against the Nittany Lions. The latter is 33-0 in Big Ten duals in his career, while Heinselman sits at 21-12.

The Buckeyes will face the Cornhuskers at 7 p.m. Friday on Big Ten Network.