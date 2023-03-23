Classic fairy tales return to Columbus for viewers with Short North Stage’s rendition of “Into The Woods.”

“Into The Woods,” originally a book written by James Lapine, was adapted by composer Stephen Sondheim in 1986 into a Broadway musical. The Tony-award winning show will run from through April 16 on the Garden Theatre MainStage at Short North Stage.

According to Short North Stage’s website, the musical is about the convergence of three fairy tales: a baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella trying to get into the King’s Festival and Jack wishing for his cow to provide his family milk. The characters cross paths while on their journeys, leading them to places they would never have imagined.

Director Edward Carignan said the musical has two acts depicting two sides of the fairy tales. Because of its darker content, the show is aimed more toward adults.

“The first act is a retelling of those classic Grimm Fairy Tales in a sort of modern way,” Carignan said. “The second act views what happens after happily ever after, and that act deals a lot with death and dying and growth into adulthood from childhood.”

Actress and former American Idol contestant Diana DeGarmo, who plays The Witch, said the show will interest many people because of how the stories come together on stage.

“I think people definitely will be drawn into the show,” DeGarmo said. “Everyone who is working is so talented, and they see all of the nuance — all of the subtext — and that naturally brings people in.”

When talking about Lapine and Sondheim’s interpretations of “Into The Woods,” Carignan said they did a great job at teaching adults new lessons through the story.

“They’re very, very smart men who had this idea to take these sort of well known stories that were read to children and find a way to teach lessons to adults,” Carignan said.

Carignan said this production of “Into The Woods” will include a mix of actors from Columbus and New York, including DeGarmo, who previously starred on Broadway. Carignan said DeGarmo’s experience has elevated the show.

“She’s very, very talented, and also extremely kind and a giving actor on stage. She has a really unique take on the role of The Witch,” Carignan said. “She brings with her so much expertise and professionalism that I think that’s really great. That’s a great persona to mix with our local professionals here.”

DeGarmo said the support from the Columbus community, the cast of “Into the Woods” and her director has left her feeling more than ready for the show.

“I feel great,” DeGarmo said, “I have been in so many various situations where you know, right at the last minute you’re tweaking and doing this, and that will happen no matter what because we are all perfectionists, and we want to give the best products that we can to our audience.”

According to CBUSArts’ website, tickets for the show are $37.14-64.76. For Ohio State students, student rush tickets will be available at the box office for $20 two hours before the show, Carignan said.