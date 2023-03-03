Buckeyes looking for outdoor activities in the warmer weather can look forward to the Undergraduate Student Government’s Buckeye Mile race Sunday.

USG is bringing back Buckeye Mile race for the second year to get students interested in future USG events. The one-mile race will start and end at the Recreational and Physical Activity Center, looping once around The Oval, Josh Parker, USG’s former deputy director of campus events, said.

Parker, a third-year in economics and political science, coordinated the first Buckeye Mile race in 2022 and said the race is a reminder to students on campus that USG is more than just politics.

“It’s an opportunity for USG to reach out to the average student during campaign time for something that isn’t campaign driven,” Parker said.

Parker said he thought an on-campus race would be a great way to excite and engage students.

“I don’t know if we’ve seen an event on campus this size this far into the calendar year, so it’s a good way to kind of kickstart the semester and get people excited for spring break,” said Parker.

Olivia Beckett, Buckeye Mile’s head event coordinator, USG committee member in student affairs and a second-year in public management, leadership and policy, said any community member, regardless of running status, is invited to participate in the race. Over 230 people have signed up for the race so far.

“Last year when I was a freshman, this was the first event I volunteered at in USG, and I just thought it was a lot of fun. It’s just low stakes and a great way to get involved,” Beckett said.

Parker said USG will provide snacks and beverages to those in attendance, in addition to a DJ playing music.

Students can register for the race on the Buckeye Mile website.