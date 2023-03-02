Affirmative Distraction continues the humorous interaction for its fifth year in the Columbus area through improv comedy.

Affirmative Distraction, founded in May 2018, is Columbus’s only all-Black improv troupe, Anthony Windsor II, a performer of the 11-person troupe, said. With audiences exceeding 100, Affirmative Distraction continues its streak of over 30 sold-out shows. The shows occur once a month at the Columbus Funny Bone, and tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

“It’s not just improv, it’s a celebration of Black culture as a whole,” Windsor said. “It feels impactful. It’s inspirational in a lot of ways.”

Joseph Moorer, founder of Affirmative Distraction, said he had the idea when he noticed a trend of exclusion within the art form.

“I started AD because there was a huge omission of Black improvisers,” Moorer said. “I wanted us to be able to occupy a space that allows us to be funny and weird without being judged or taken advantage of.”

Affirmative Distraction is collaborative, bringing the Columbus community together for a 90-minute show of hanging out and laughter, Moorer said.

“If we can distract you from the insane world for, you know, that amount of time, we’ve done our job,” Moorer said.

At the end of Affirmative Distractions shows, two teams partake in a game of Versus Us, where audiences write down made-up songs for each team to take turns drawing, challenging them to create a song on the spot, Windsor said.

“It’s an amazing way to end the show,” Windsor said. “My jaw drops every time I see it.”

As traditional rules of improv are often set aside for more organic moments, the show relies heavily on audience participation. Affirmative Distraction welcomes local celebrities — such as Quamil, B.Yonest and Ro Tha Realest — rather than other improv comedians, as their guests of choice, Moorer said.

“It’s the first and last time, the only time, that show will have ever been done,” Windsor said.

Affirmative Distraction works to be bigger than a comedy show by opening doors for historically underrepresented groups, Windsor said.

“I am really proud to be a part of this community,” Windsor said. “The amount of support we get from the people who come out and see us every single month. It’s what keeps me going.”

Windsor said he looks forward to seeing more minority-led improv groups created in the future.

“We don’t have to be pigeonholed to be rappers or athletes,” Moorer said. “To open that door and show that not only we can do it, but you can do it too.”

