Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is nearly one month from learning where he’ll begin his NFL career.

Following a performance in front of NFL teams March 4 at the combine March 4, Stroud raised eyebrows in the NFL world. One person Stroud impressed was NFL Network media analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

“CJ Stroud is having one of the best throwing sessions I’ve seen at the Combine,” Jeremiah said in a tweet.

Stroud currently sits as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to VegasInsider.

Stroud said he considered returning to Ohio State for his senior season. In fact, Stroud waited until the final day college players were eligible to declare for the NFL Draft to do so, and he said it was a hard decision for him to make.

“I was honestly going to come back to school,” Stroud said. “It was really hard for me to leave a place like Ohio State where it takes time to get to where I was at.”

Former wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba played with Stroud in 2021, but didn’t get much playing time in 2022 with a nagging hamstring injury. During his one full season as a starter with Stroud throwing him the ball, Smith-Njigba compiled 1,606 receiving yards and caught nine touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba had high praise for Stroud at the combine, not only as a player but as a leader and a person.

“His ability to bring people together is second to none,” Smith-Njigba said. “It was awesome to see him play.”

Although Stroud didn’t beat Michigan, win the Heisman Trophy or win a Big Ten championship at Ohio State, he said he still feels like he was the best player in all of college football during his two seasons as the starting quarterback.

“I think I’ve been the best player in college football two years in a row,” Stroud said. “I think I’ve consistently done that, and I think I haven’t even touched my potential yet.”

He has a list of accolades to show the type of talent an NFL team will draft in him. In two full seasons as a starter, Stroud twice won the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year in the Big Ten.

Despite the praise from his offensive playmakers, those on the defensive side of the ball see Stroud’s talent. Former Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman said facing off against him every day in practice made him a better player.

“I’ve seen him make some of the craziest throws and put it in spots where you just got to tip your hat off to him,” Hickman said. “When you go to a school like the Ohio State, that’s what you’re going to get day in and day out.”

With Ohio State’s Pro Day occurring Wednesday, Stroud has the opportunity to solidify himself as a top prospect in the draft. Stroud said one of his best traits is the ability to hit his open receivers.

“If you’re open, you’re going to get the ball,” Stroud said. “I’m not trying to toot my own horn, but I throw guys open and that’s something I think is rare.”

Ohio State’s Pro Day takes place Wednesday in Columbus at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center from 11:30-3 p.m.